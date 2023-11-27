Jack Davenport Net Worth: $5.1 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth:$5.1 Million

Date of Birth:Mar 1, 1973 (50 years old)

Place of Birth:London Borough of Merton

Gender:Male

Height:6 ft (1.854 m)

Profession:Actor, Voice Actor, Musician, Singer

Nationality:United Kingdom

What is Jack Davenport’s Net Worth?

In my comprehensive analysis over the past several weeks, I’ve delved into the career and personal life of Jack Davenport, an English actor with a net worth of $5.1 million. His journey in the entertainment industry began with his on-screen debut in “This Life” and a unique entry into film via “Fierce Creatures,” thanks to a letter to John Cleese.

Davenport’s notable film roles, especially as James Norrington in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” trilogy, have significantly contributed to his fame and financial success. His versatility is further evident in varied roles in films like “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “The Wedding Date.” On television, he has made his mark with appearances in series such as “Coupling,” “Ultraviolet,” and “FlashForward,” showcasing his adaptability across genres.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Jack Davenport’s personal life, including his marriage to actress Michelle Gomez and their son Harry, highlights a balanced aspect of his life that contrasts with his public persona. His journey in the entertainment industry, marked by significant roles in both film and television, combined with his family life, paints a picture of a well-rounded individual who has achieved both professional success and personal fulfillment.

Quick summary

