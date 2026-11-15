Jace Fox and Bruce Wayne Team Up in Batman Reign of Assassins

Two men wearing the Batman symbol are about to share a mission. DC announced Batman: Reign of Assassins on November 11, bringing Jace Fox and Bruce Wayne together in a five-issue limited series by writer John Ridley and artist Olivier Coipel. The first issue is scheduled for February 17, 2027. For readers who have followed Jace’s independent career, the premise offers a direct meeting between two different ways of being Batman. [1]

The publisher says forces connected to Jace’s past draw him into danger, prompting him to seek help from Katana and Gotham’s Dark Knight. Their assignment takes the characters around the globe. DC is presenting the book as the first team-up between Jace and Bruce, with a shared threat requiring them to find common ground. [1]

There is an easy selling point in seeing both Batmen on a cover. The more interesting question is whether their partnership will let readers see qualities that each character’s solo adventures keep off to the side. A second Batman can recognize familiar tactics while challenging the assumptions behind them.

What DC has announced

Coipel is joined by colorist Mat Lopes and lettering studio AndWorld Design. The debut runs 32 pages, with a standard cover price of $4.99. DC lists card-stock variants at $5.99 and a foil version at $7.99. Dan Mora, Kyuyong Eom and Travis Charest are among the variant-cover artists. Ridley and Coipel previously worked together on I Am Batman #1. [1]

Those are advance publication details, rather than a review of a finished series. The announcement supplies the central partnership and creative credits but leaves the larger mystery for the comic. There is no need to invent an antagonist, a major character death or a sweeping continuity reset to explain why the project merits attention.

The limited-series format gives the partnership a clear container. In our view, that is an advantage for someone who wants to try the premise without committing to an open-ended monthly title. Five issues can establish a conflict, test a relationship and reach an ending. Whether this book achieves that will depend on the published story, not the announcement.

How Jace built his own Batman identity

Jace’s move away from Bruce’s home territory is important background. In a November 2021 announcement for I Am Batman #6, DC explained that Jace and his family would relocate to New York following the upheaval of Fear State in Gotham. The issue was scheduled for February 8, 2022, with Ken Lashley on art. [2]

That announcement described New York as an opportunity to give Jace his own supporting characters, enemies and challenges. It also traced his development through Future State, The Next Batman: Second Son and I Am Batman. This history predates Reign of Assassins by several years; it is context for the new book rather than another development from this week. [2]

A January 2022 interview conducted by Alex Jaffe for DC went deeper into Ridley’s thinking. Ridley stressed that Jace needed to be a distinct person under the costume. The interview explored the difference between Bruce’s use of fear and Jace’s interest in encouraging people to stand up for what is right. It also addressed how New York would change the storytelling around him. [3]

That distinction gives the upcoming partnership something to work with. If both heroes reach the same conclusion in every scene, the comic risks treating its central idea as a visual novelty. If their judgment differs for reasons readers understand, the story can examine the responsibility attached to the symbol without turning either man into a convenient obstacle for the other.

Why Katana belongs in the conversation

Katana is part of the announced mission, and her presence deserves more attention than a passing mention. DC’s character profile identifies her as Tatsu Yamashiro, a skilled swordswoman associated with the mystical Soultaker sword. Her history includes the Outsiders, Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and Justice League of America. The profile lists her first appearance as The Brave and the Bold #200 in 1983. [4]

Those connections make her an established hero with her own experience, rather than a new character introduced to explain the plot. Her history with the Outsiders also provides a useful point of reference for readers familiar with Batman’s wider circle. None of that establishes exactly what she will do in Reign of Assassins, which remains unreleased. [4]

Our hope for the story is that she receives decisions of her own. A third experienced participant can complicate a partnership in productive ways. She need not agree with either Batman automatically, and her perspective could keep a disagreement between the leads from becoming repetitive. That is a creative possibility suggested by the announced cast, not a disclosed story beat.

A team-up that can reward different readers

For a Bruce Wayne reader who has not followed Jace, this could be an inviting introduction. A good team-up makes each lead intelligible through action. It can show what someone notices, how he speaks to an ally and which risks he accepts before asking the audience to absorb a long reading list.

Jace’s readers have a different reason to be interested. The new book can put his independent identity under pressure when the most familiar Batman is standing beside him. That does not require a contest over who is the better hero. Collaboration can reveal confidence, impatience, respect or blind spots more effectively than another argument about who deserves a name.

Coipel and Lopes will have an important role in making that relationship readable. With two characters sharing a recognizable silhouette, body language and panel composition can distinguish personality. The published pages will determine how that works. It is too early to judge the storytelling from the creative credits alone, however strong the premise sounds.

Collectors considering different covers should also separate the art they prefer from assumptions about future scarcity or value. DC’s listed editions establish purchase options, not guaranteed demand. Readers simply wanting the story can start by asking their retailer about the standard edition and the February release.

Reign of Assassins has a straightforward hook and enough character history to support more than a novelty meeting. Jace brings an identity developed outside Gotham, Bruce brings the weight of an established mission, and Katana brings a substantial history of her own. February will reveal what Ridley and Coipel do when those experiences have to serve the same objective.

Original sources

[1] DC Publicity. November 11 2026. DC Announces Batman Reign of Assassins

[2] DC Publicity. November 15 2021. I Am Batman 6 Jace Fox Makes the Big Apple His New Home

[3] Alex Jaffe at DC. January 12 2022. On the Streets of New York John Ridley on Jace Foxs Big Move

[4] DC. Undated background page checked November 15 2026. Katana Official Character Profile