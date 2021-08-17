J.K. Simmons Is In Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reportedly! Welcome Back J. Jonah Jameson!

J.K Simmons is in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, or so it seems! A U.K theater chain might have leaked the appearance of the Daily Bugle editor. We’ve known there is a plan to connect the Sony and Marvel universe’s but this feels early! We weren’t supposed to find anything out until No Way Home.

J.K Simmons was last seen in the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home! He appeared on a screen where he played a video that revealed the identity of Spider-Man to the world. It was actually one of the best post-credits scenes I’ve ever seen. I thought so, anyway.

Britain’s Vue Cinema website has a cast list for Venom: Let There Be Carnage which includes “also features Michelle Williams (Venom, The Greatest Showman), J.K. Simmons (Justice League, Whiplash, Spider-Man: Far From Home), Naomie Harris (Moonlight, No Time To Die), Stephen Graham (Line of Duty, Rocketman, The Irishman) and Tom Hollander (Bohemian Rhapsody, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle).”

J.K. Simmons as J Jonah Jameson is in Venom 2 Let There Be Carnage. Leaked by Vue Cinema. Thanks for pointing this out @knight99_death pic.twitter.com/NRnjaTh2V8 — Spider-Man & More 🌐 (@spidermanworrld) August 16, 2021

As we mentioned above, Sanford Panitch from Sony mentioned that there is actually a plan to bring the two universes together. What he said is “There actually is a plan. I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.” He went on to add “The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin. There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.” he told Variety.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is slicing its way into theatres on October 15th, unless, of course, it is delayed again. Will you be hyped if J.K Simmons is in Venom: Let There Be Carnage? Let us know in the comments!