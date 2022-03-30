J.K. Rowling was Back with Her ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Last Night

J.K. Rowling, the controversial author of Harry Potter books, attended the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore premiere on Monday evening.

J.K. Rowling has returned to view Fantastic Beasts 3 after being notably absent from HBO Max’s Harry Potter reunion special, Return to Hogwarts.

The cast of Harry Potter reunited for a 20th anniversary reunion in London. Rowling was invited to attend the HBO Max reunion but declined, yet she was still a part of the program in any way, shape, or form.

The writer has recently come under fire for her outspoken views on transgender individuals.

While Rowling was present for the film’s premiere, one notable absence stood out. After being arrested in Hawaii over the weekend, star of the movie Ezra Miller was not seen on the red carpet at today’s event. Following his arrest, Miller was taken into custody for disturbing the peace and harrassment before being released on bail.

Fans won’t have long to wait before seeing Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which will arrive in theaters soon. It will be the final installment in a trilogy that began with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016).

On April 7, you can see Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in select theaters and a full release a week later.