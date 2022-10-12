It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Will Not Air This Year

But Here’s Where You Can Watch ‘It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ on Streaming

PEANUTS fans have been anxiously awaiting annual airings of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on various networks for decades, with Apple TV+ announcing that the unique will be made available for free over the weekend preceding Halloween. The special aired last year on PBS and PBS Kids, but the network’s social media account verified that it won’t happen again in 2022.

Apple TV+ subscribers can stream PEANUTS specials all year, but sometimes partnerships are made to allow them to air on linear networks too. For example, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be available for free streaming on Apple TV+ from October 28th through October 31st.

When a fan on Twitter asked PBS KIDS about broadcasting the special, the account confirmed, “Regretfully, PBS does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year. We’ll all have to watch for the Great Pumpkin in a different pumpkin patch this Halloween.”

The special is described, “Costumes, candy, this classic special — some things just scream Halloween. Join the Peanuts gang for a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron, and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle.”

Not only does Apple TV+ secure the rights to everyone’s favorite PEANUTS specials, but they’ve also been able to develop new content for holidays and an entire series about Snoopy.

The first PEANUTS holiday special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, aired in 1965 to great success. It was followed less than a year later by It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, which captivated audiences for similar reasons: its whimsical animation, charming characters, and delightful story. Another element that both specials had in common was their soundtracks–particularly Vince Guaraldi’s score for Great Pumpkin. The music of each holiday special has become just as iconic as the specials themselves.

Following their debuts, both holiday specials have seen several releases on home video formats, as well as their scores being made available in a variety of ways.

Check out It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Apple TV+ for free from October 28th through October 31st.

