It’s Rumored That the Rolling Stones and Two Living Beatles Will Unite To Create a Brand-New Album!

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr? In what could be the last word on the battle between rock’s two titans — The Beatles and The Rolling Stones — these iconic musicians may come together for a monumental collaboration.

As reported in Variety, several sources have come to light that seemingly confirm the speculation of Paul McCartney laying down bass tracks for an imminent Rolling Stones album. Furthermore, Ringo Starr will be supplying drum tracks. It is unknown if both ex-Beatles members are going to appear on the same track yet, but their presence alone makes this album one of the greatest combinations in music history. It’s almost eerie how Charlie Watts (the band’s drummer) passed away a few months ago and Bill Wyman left the group in 1993; yet ironically enough, two remaining Beatles members play instruments that used to exist within Stones!

During the past few weeks, The Beatles have been in Los Angeles recording sessions for their upcoming album. With 2021 Grammy Producer of the Year Andrew Watt on board to produce it (he won for his work with Ozzy Osbourne), this new project is close to its mixing stage. Paul McCartney recently referred to working with Watt during a Q&A posted on his official website, according to Variety. “I’ve been recording with a couple of people, so I’m looking forward to doing even more. I’ve started working with this producer called Andrew Watt, and he’s very interesting — we’ve had some fun,” Macca said. We can only assume that the “couple of people” he was talking about were named Mick, Keith, and Ron.

The competition between The Stones and The Beatles is one of the most famous rivalries in history, yet all living members maintain that any animosity was completely fabricated by the media. In fact, they have been and remain friends throughout their lengthy careers (John Lennon and Paul McCartney even composed the Stones’ debut single “I Wanna Be Your Man”).

“The Stones are a fantastic group. I go to see them every time they come out because they’re a great, great band and Mick can really do it, the singing and the moves, and Keith and now Ronnie and Charlie. They’re great. I love ’em,” Paul told Howard Stern in 2020. Although he did add, “they’re kinda writing stuff it’s to do with the blues you know? Whereas we had more influences.”

Perhaps Macca can broaden Mick and Keef’s horizons on this album.