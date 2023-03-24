It’s Now Confirmed – Bella Ramsey Will Remain in Her Role As Ellie on ‘The Last Of Us’ for the Upcoming Season

Until fans watched the finale of The Last of Us, it was difficult to confirm whether Ellie would survive or not. Thankfully, we now know that actress Bella Ramsey will be reprising her role as Ellie in season 2 and won’t need to be replaced with an older actor.

Ramsey, who identifies as non-binary and told the New York Times that they don’t have any preference on what pronouns people use for them, was thrilled when news of the show’s renewal for season two broke. However, until now there had been no official confirmation about whether or not they would be continuing their role – but it seems this never really became a question at all according to those in charge behind-the-scenes.

“We are extremely lucky to have Bella…and the only way we would ever consider recasting Bella is if she said, ‘I don’t want to work with you guys anymore,’” showrunner Neil Druckmann told The Wrap. “And even then we’re not sure we would grant her that. We might force her to come back this season.”

Ramsey had previously said she would like to play Ellie forever:

“There are no limits for me,” Ramsey said. “They can do as many games as they like, as many series as they like, and I’ll be here, flying back out to Canada.”

Fans of the game were divided on Ramsey’s casting for the role of Ellie, with some arguing that she appeared too young to portray a character who will be five years older in next season’s adaptation. Others argued that Ramsey would not be able to convincingly represent Ellie’s incredibly violent behavior seen in the sequel.

Neither of these arguments are logically sound. Ramsey is already 19, which is Ellie’s age in the second game; thus, he can portray a 14-year-old easily with hair and makeup changes. Moreover, next season he will be even older than what Ellie was during the game—which proves that it would make sense for him to take on this role.

In conclusion, by the end of season 1, it was evident that Ramsey’s Ellie had gone to great lengths in order to survive; henceforth leading us all to imagine her becoming a more hardened killer when season 2 rolls around. Above all else, there is no denying how highly praised Ramsey has been for playing this character and surely there was not even an ounce of consideration given towards recasting her in future seasons.

The show will put even more of a burden on Ramsey moving forward as she takes on an even larger role opposite her foil, Abby, who has yet to be cast, despite some wishlisted fan options. Abby, like Joel and Ellie, is a hugely important, tough role to cast, as in the game she was a blend of three different women, a face model, a body model and a performance capture voice actress. Now, they have to find someone to embody elements of all three.

But given the casting decisions for Joel and Ellie, I think we can have faith they’ll make the right call. And I can’t wait to see what Bella does next season, even if we have to wait a while to see her again.