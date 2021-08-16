It Looks Like DC Fans Want Scarlett Johansson As Poison Ivy! From Black Widow To Poison Ivy!?

Scarlett Johansson has been Black Widow since Iron Man 2, which was a really long time ago. Things look like they didn’t end too well with Disney for her, considering she filed a lawsuit. Still, fans are eager to see where Johansson could pop up next. DC fans want Scarlett Johansson as Poison Ivy. Could she pull it off? We don’t see why not!

There is, however, something that makes this whole story a little funnier. Not too long ago Megan Fox mentioned she’d love to be in one of the big superhero franchises. She didn’t seem to have a preference but DC fans had thought.

I’m sure you can see where this is going.

That’s right! Not too long ago it was Megan Fox that fans were wanting to portray Poison Ivy in the DCEU! It seems like their minds were changed fast, and we’re not exactly sure why. Maybe they’ll pick someone else next week.

We still haven’t seen Poison Ivy in the DCEU, but fans want it to happen. Not just fans, but Margot Robbie too! She doesn’t just want Poison Ivy to pop up in the DCEU, she wants to be the Harley Quinn appearing alongside her. She wants a smooch to happen, too!

Now that Johansson isn’t tied to Marvel Studios she can literally go wherever she wants! The question is whether or not she would really want to commit to another superhero universe. Still, it might be fun to go from a hero to a villain!

I saw #PoisonIvy trending and immediately I thought of my choice actress 🌹 #ScarlettJohansson pic.twitter.com/ps2nIM1qLn — ᴛᴡᴇᴇɢʏʙʟɪɴᴋ (@TweegyBlink) August 10, 2021

Some outlets, including WeGotThisCovered, are saying that Johansson has reportedly already been offered a part in the DCEU. We have no idea if it’s true or not right now, but if anything has become obvious from all this it’s that fans would be totally okay with it.

Do you guys want Scarlett Johansson as Poison Ivy? Let us know in the comments!