Star Wars: Is Young Luke In The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series?

It’s been an awesome time to be a Star Wars fan, what with all the new content. The Mandalorian has been nothing short of spectacular, Grogu has captured our hearts since day one. Then we got the long-awaited final season of The Clone Wars which rocked us like a hurricane. The second season of The Mandalorian was, in my opinion, better than any of the newest three Star Wars films! We have the Bad Batch debuting soon and we know the Obi-Wan series is in the works! I think the Obi-Wan series is probably the most anticipated one, especially since Hayden Christensen is coming back to portray Anakin Skywalker. Now there’s a new rumor going around, one Ewan McGregor isn’t exactly disputing. So now everyone is asking themselves is Young Luke in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series? We certainly hope so. Though, even if he is I strongly suspect that he won’t exactly be a huge part of the show…

McGregor spoke to THR, and when asked about a potential Luke cameo had this to say, “That’s very possible. I don’t know.”

Yeah right Mr. McGregor, you can’t trick me. You definitely know darn right whether Luke will appear. Disney isn’t hiding anything from you, I bet. You’re freaking Obi-Wan Kenobi. The entire series is about you, so don’t come in here acting like you don’t know all the secrets. I forgive you though because you are glorious at what you do. All joking aside, even if he doesn’t have much to do it would be pretty cool if Luke showed up. I mean, nostalgia is a powerful thing after all.

It also seems like we’re not the only ones excited for Obi-Wan! McGregor is too!

“I’m really excited about it. Maybe more so than the first ones, because I’m older — I just turned 50 — and I’m just in a much better place.” the Obi-Wan actor said.

What do you think guys? Is young Luke in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series?