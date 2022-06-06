Is Wolverine necessary for the success of ‘X-Men?’ Some are Saying No! To Hugh Jackman too!

Hugh Jackman‘s run as Wolverine has to be considered either first or second when it comes to the most famous comic-book pairing of actor and character, alongside Robert Downey Jr.‘s legendary tenure as Iron Man.

With so many films in which they played the parts, the two stars became practically indiscernible, leaving a huge gap for the rest of their co-stars to fill when they quit playing. We know that eventually, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will reboot and reintroduce the X-Men, which has fueled a lot of Wolverine speculation.

Karl Urban made it clear that Logan was too old for the next generation of mutants to survive, but does the merry band of mutants need Logan to live? It’s a question that’s been raised on Reddit, and one that prompted a lot of lively discussion in the comments section.

The short answer is no, because the MCU is already very successful and capable enough to produce a new X-Men movie without relying on the most recognized figure of the property, and let alone that Kevin Feige has hundreds of personal favorites at his disposal that haven’t been seen in live action before, or weren’t given a fair chance first time out.

Then there’s the near-impossible job of following in Jackman’s footsteps, so the wisest option might be to take Wolverine off the field for a while longer.