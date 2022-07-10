Is The Walking Dead on Tonight? (July 10, 2022)

People who love The Walking Dead want to know when the next episode, season 11 episode 17, will air on TV screens.

People who watch The Walking Dead are curious when the next episode will come on TV. The show has been on for a long time and it came back in February. But then it took a break.

The eleventh and final season of the TV show is currently airing on a cable network. The show first aired in August 2021 and it has allowed fans to catch up with characters like Daryl Dixon, Carol Peletier, Negan, and Maggie Greene. This year, the show is going to end. But don’t worry because we will still get to see Daryl and Carol in two new spin-off shows.

When will The Walking Dead be back on TV?

Let’s find out…

Is The Walking Dead new tonight, July 10?

Unfortunately, there will be no new episode of The Walking Dead on AMC tonight. The show went on a break in April and it will be off the air for some time.

The show is split into three segments of eight episodes each. Two of those segments have ended, so there are just eight episodes left.

When does The Walking Dead season 11 return?

The Walking Dead will come back on screens with episode 17 in the fall of 2022. People were hoping it would come back in the summer, but it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer. The TV show is ending soon.

The Walking Dead announced its schedule for San Diego Comic-Con, this week. We expect to get a return date and a new trailer when the show presents itself at its annual Comic-Con panel. We also expect to get some major teases on the final season, including the return of Rick Grimes to the show.