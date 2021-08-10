Is The Suicide Squad Already Bombing? Viewership Is Down Big Time!

For a film as awesome as The Suicide Squad, DC fans expected it to do a little better than it did. By all accounts interest in the film is dropping incredibly quickly, so things aren’t looking good for the villain-centric film. The reviews have been amazing, both critically and from fans, so it’s crazy to think interest is waning so quickly. Is The Suicide Squad already bombing?

For a better picture we need to compare The Suicide Squad to Mortal Kombat, another film that opened in much the same way, Mortal Kombat is also an R-rated flick and kind of similar to The Suicide Squad. Reviews were far more mixed for the on-screen adaptation of the hit video game series.

With that being said, The Suicide Squad opened up with $26 million. Mortal Kombat did $23 million, which is only $3 million less than The Suicide Squad. Why is that a big deal? Well, when Mortal Kombat released many more theatres were still in lockdown, and it still only did $3 million less than The Suicide Squad.

This is incredibly disappointing for fans who enjoyed the film. These numbers could easily impact Warner’s decision when it comes to making a sequel to The Suicide Squad. Or potentially with exploring any of the characters from the film.

Do we already have to say goodbye to the James Gunn version of these characters? I hope not!

Numbers from Samba TV also reveal a worrying percentage of people who did not check out The Suicide Squad. 2.8 million people have checked out The Suicide Squad on HBO Max, but that’s 26% less than the number of people who checked out Mortal Kombat.

For reference Mortal Kombat was sitting at 3.8 million, which is obviously far higher than what The Suicide Squad was able to hit.

So, what’s going to happen? Is The Suicide Squad already bombing? We hope not, we really enjoyed the film!