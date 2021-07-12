Is Red Guardian Going After Hawkeye Too!? Will David Harbour Be In The Disney+ Series!?

David Harbour is just giving all the interviews these days! This makes sense, considering Black Widow just came out, so obviously he’s gotta promote it! In one interview, he mentioned wanting to do a Red Guardian film, but in another one he mentioned another idea. Is Red Guardian going after Hawkeye too!?

Be warned, this article might contain some articles for the recently released Black Widow film!

The recent interview we’re speaking of today, specifically, comes from when he spoke with Insider. He discussed the possibility of Red Guardian returning, and we already know he’s 100% on board with the idea!

“I have two ideas. One is seeing Red Guardian back in his prime. That’s interesting to me. But the other is going off this story, having this experience with Natasha and having this beautiful end when he takes her hand and says ‘I can’t even speak to you because I would mess it up. When he finds out that she was on that cliff with Hawkeye and maybe the version of the story he hears is that Hawkeye pushed her off or something, it’s a moment when Red Guardian turns back to the guy he was. He now wants vengeance for her. That I feel would play well.” he told Insider.

This is definitely possible when you consider the Black Widow post-credits scene! For those who haven’t seen the film, and don’t mind spoilers, the scene featured something similar to what Harbour is describing.

It featured Yelena being told she could have a shot at the man that got Natasha killed. She is then presented with a photo of Hawkeye. This seemingly confirmed rumors that have been going around online for some time!

Yelena will most likely be included in the Hawkeye series on Disney+. Not only that, but she’ll be the antagonist of that series. Is Red Guardian going after Hawkeye too? Maybe it’s a family affair!

We don’t know, but for now you can catch Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ premiere access!