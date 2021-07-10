Is Marvel Worried About Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Relationship? Spider-Man Trouble!?

Many suspected for some time about Tom Holland and Zendaya‘s relationship. For those unfamiliar both star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ respectively. Both have incredible chemistry on screen, and apparently, they do off-screen as well. We’re basing this off the fact that they’re, y’know, dating.

What does this mean for the happy couple? Well, right now nothing. There are some rumors though that Marvel might not be happy that the pair are dating. It sounds ridiculous on the surface, but Marvel obviously wouldn’t want anything affecting their films.

WeGotThisCovered claims that Marvel is keeping a close eye on the couple, and this comes from one of their sources. They have to, they feel, in case something goes wrong between the two. They have such good chemistry, it would be a shame for something to affect that.

Something like the couple having an argument or breaking up. That could prove disastrous for the Spider-Man franchise, especially if the two bring that drama onto the set. We’d love to believe they’re mature enough to separate their personal and professional lives… but these things do happen.

That’s a lot of pressure, we imagine! The two haven’t been dating that long (as far as we’re aware) and now they have big brother watching them for any negative signs? That’s a pretty big oof if you ask me.

Still, let’s all just go ahead and hope that the couple would be just fine! After all, if they’re happy we’d hate to see them breaking up! Hopefully, Marvel relaxes a little, though we doubt that! We’re surprised they haven’t gone after Alfred Molina yet!

Even though this is all technically a rumor, we don’t really doubt it. We bet Marvel keeps an eye on all its actors, especially since security is so ithgt when it comes to the MCU. Still, we’re happy for Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship, as long as they are!