Is Charlie Cox In Spider-Man Far From Home As Daredevil Alongside Tom Holland? A Courtroom Scene Makes Us Think Yes!

Spider-Man 3 news has been hitting us like a truck lately. It’s hard to keep up with all the rumors, news, and leaks that drop surrounding the upcoming film. Fans were pretty sure that this film would have some multiverse-spanning madness. Get my joke? Like the Doctor Strange 2 title. Fine, maybe it wasn’t that funny… still, my point is that Tom Holland denied those rumors.

In all fairness he has to lie, he can’t exactly reveal the film’s secrets. Though, it’s not like that’s ever stopped Tom Holland from revealing stuff before! Now a casting call seems to have confirmed a certain scene coming up in the next Spidey film. A casting call seems to have gone and made a courtroom scene confirmed! Does this mean that Matt Murdock really WILL be showing up in the MCU, finally?

New casting for #Spiderman3 – Stenographer

– Attorneys

(both Males and Females, ageing from 20-60) pic.twitter.com/nOZeVtjTTY — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) February 23, 2021

It looks like Marvel is looking for some actors to portray courtroom people. They need both stenographers and attorneys. We don’t know for sure what for but there’s some heavy speculation on this. It’s entirely possible that Peter Parker needs some help with the reveal at the end of the previous Spider-Man film. His secret identity was outed and there’s a high chance Peter might need a lawyer to help him fix that mess. Pretty much every Marvel fan is hoping that Peter’s lawyer is none other than Matt Murdock himself. This would be the perfect entry point for Matt to enter the MCU. Marvel just acquired their rights to the Netflix shows back. This means we could see the Defenders officially debut in the MCU since apparently, their Netflix outing doesn’t count.

Are you happy a courtroom scene is confirmed? Especially since it means Matt Murdock might show up!

For now, though, we’ll have to wait until Tom Holland accidentally lets something slip. I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for any Spider-Man news we can get our hands on!