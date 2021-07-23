Is Captain America A Virgin!? The Writers Reveal The Truth!

Captain America has always been presented as a good boy! He’s a boyscout, almost like Superman. That portrayal of him is even more prominent in the MCU. The Chris Evans/Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Cap is the ultimate good guy. Or so it seems… is Captain America a virgin? The film’s writers weigh in!

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely spoke about the films in an interview with Kevin Polowy where they actually discussed the status of Steve Rogers’ virginity. That’s right, we gotta discuss whether or not Captain America is a virgin in the MCU. The pair actually seemed excited by the question.

“I think he loses his virginity! Why do people think he’s a virgin? I think if you look like that, and you’re going city to city, and you’re signing autographs… The likes of the ladies you’re signing autographs for… I gotta imagine that…” is what McFeely had to say on the subject. Meanwhile, here’s what Markus had to say on the subject “Steve Rogers isn’t a prude! He may be occasionally presented that way, but he’s a guy who believes in right and wrong and all these things – but he’s not a choir boy. He’s a WWII veteran.”

Meanwhile I’m just sitting here thinking how hilarious it is that people are so obsessed with Captain America’s sex life. Until I saw that people were asking about it I had never even really thought about it.

If you ask me, nothing is more American than getting laid!

All jokes aside, I can’t understand why people would think Steve Rogers is a virgin. It doesn’t really make sense. I mean, look at the guy. I’m not even gay and I’d sleep with him. So we can probably all agree that Is Captain America a virgin has been answered.

No, he’s not. So you can stop asking.