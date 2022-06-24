Instagram Influencer Claims Johnny Depp Confided in Her During Amber Heard Trial

According to some reports, Johnny Depp confided in an influencer who was covering his trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Jessica Reed Kraus, who goes by the username @houseinhabit on Instagram and has more than 900,000 followers, posted daily updates about the six-week defamation trial to her account.

On Tuesday, Kraus claimed in a post shared to Substack that she spoke with Depp on the same day that the trial began, on 11 April.

Kraus claims she was introduced to Depp through an old friend of the actor’s. She met this friend on Instagram, and they had seen her posts about the trial. The friend apparently acted as a valuable resource in her pre-trial and trial coverage.

Kraus said she was told that someone wanted to join the call, and then she heard a voice that didn’t need any introduction.

“On the other end of the line the greeting that booms through the phone is a vibration that needs no introduction,” she wrote. “Johnny Depp, voice bathed in slow southern charm, greets me with ‘hello.’”

According to Insider, Kraus then goes on to recall how the Pirates of the Caribbean star allegedly told her that he trusted her, writing: “‘I don’t know you’ he says, ‘but I know, just by the words you use and the aesthetic in your work, that I trust you.’”

In the Substack, which requires visitors to subscribe to read in full, Kraus also reportedly claimed that they talked about the actor’s tendency to trust the wrong people, as well as mundane topics like their love of books.

At one point during the 90-minute conversation, during which Kraus said Depp came across as “smart, curious, funny and polite,” the influencer said that he lamented “the death of journalistic integrity”.

The actor is said to have lost faith in the media after a 2018 Rolling Stone article about him. The article described his financial struggles.

Speaking to Insider, Kraus, who reportedly continued to forge a close relationship with Depp’s unidentified friend during the trial, met the actor in person at a cocktail party after he testified.

During this in-person meeting, Kraus said he thanked her “for caring enough to carve [her coverage] with intention,” before the actor claimed that other media organizations “failed him so many times before”.

Social media was used a lot to talk about the trial. People on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter all talked about the trial every day.