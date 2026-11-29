Infold’s November 26 update adds two cities, a permanent story chapter and new abilities for moving through the world.

Infinity Nikki’s biggest late-November change becomes clear as soon as you look at the map the developers describe. Version 3.0 takes Nikki and Momo into two new cities with different rhythms. Infold Games’ Beth Hu announced the PS5 update on PlayStation.Blog on November 26, 2026, and the studio’s update notice describes the same release under the title Of Yesterday and Tomorrow. Cicia has everyday urban institutions and activities. Ceremius is a misty place where the story takes a closer look at the past. Players get new ways to move around, and the contrast between the cities explains where those abilities can matter.

The developer describes nearly ten hours of story told with cinematic presentation, a figure that refers to the update’s new narrative material as presented by Infold. It is a useful guide to the scale of the release rather than an estimate of how long every player will spend with it. Someone following story objectives quickly will make different use of a day in the game from someone who stops to try a new activity or crosses a district several times. The official update notice also separates the main story from time-limited material, a distinction worth preserving when deciding what to play first.

Infold’s official Infinity Nikki channel previews the new cities and systems in its Version 3.0 livestream.

Two cities give the story different kinds of places to go

Infold describes Cicia as a center for art with academy life, strange occurrences in the streets and an investigation involving the Rogues. Its everyday activities include driving, passenger commissions and work at a boutique where Nikki can assemble outfits for customers. Writing those tasks into the same place as the story gives a city an identity that players can learn through errands. A street that matters to a commission starts to feel different once it has also been a place where the investigation has taken Nikki and Momo. The repeated trips can teach players how the place works under ordinary circumstances.

Ceremius is presented as the city across the mist, with a different relationship to its history. The developer lists activities such as restoring relics and photographs, working with potions and encountering the local plants and animals. Those examples show how a city’s history might become something a player handles rather than something delivered in one explanation. A material needed for a recipe can draw attention to a corner of the map. A photograph can send a player to a place they recognize from a different perspective. This is also a helpful way to keep the activities in the two locations distinct.

The new movement tools have jobs beyond getting across town

Veiling, Alchemy, Enhanced Floating and Gemwork make up the four exploration abilities identified in the developer’s introduction. Veiling uses a Shadow Beetle the player can throw. Infold says players can choose when to teleport and, with certain objects, move into another perspective and control the object. Enhanced Floating gives players another jump in the air and a forward dash. Together the tools offer different kinds of solutions to a route. The interesting decision can be which target to reach or which viewpoint lets you see a way through, rather than how often you can repeat the same jump.

Alchemy gives collected materials a job in recipes, with uses ranging from environmental puzzles to encounters and conversations. Gemwork involves discovering and appraising uncut gemstones, then working them toward outfit crafting or Alchemy. These two systems give players different reasons to care about what they find on an ordinary trip. A stop made for a clue in the story can also reveal part of a recipe. Infold connects the abilities to puzzles and dungeons as well. The arrangement makes it worthwhile to learn what an ability can do in a quieter setting before a more demanding route asks you to combine it with something else.

Expanded combat and build choices are also part of the release. The PlayStation post distinguishes a staff and spells from the game’s new ranged options, and it explains that abilities and gear can change how a player approaches a situation. The developer’s examples show that outfits still matter to the action system. They offer a reason for returning players to read the capability attached to a set of clothes, especially if the last version they played was more familiar than the new one. The two cities provide different reasons for building a setup and trying it out.

Separate the main story from the reward calendar

The global update notice describes the Of Yesterday and Tomorrow main story as permanently available. The anniversary and birthday programming sits alongside it with separate dates and conditions. Infold’s PlayStation announcement groups 160 draws and 19 clothing sets into the broader update and celebration. It is a combined promotion, so check the individual event, login or reward conditions before assuming every item becomes available immediately. A player opening the game for the first time can start with the main story while checking which limited activities they actually want to pursue.

Returning players can also use the detailed Infold notice as a reference while getting reacquainted with the game. First identify the story entry that advances the main chapter, then check requirements for any limited rewards that drew your attention. The two tasks reward different habits. The main storyline invites a visit long enough to get familiar with the cities and practice new abilities. A timed event may give you a reason to check a particular window or finish a requirement sooner. Keeping those clocks separate makes the first session easier to plan and leaves room to explore a city before deciding which activities to repeat.

Version 3.0 gives Infinity Nikki a larger set of reasons to go somewhere. An outfit can have a practical connection to the next puzzle. A shop or passenger job can make a city street familiar. The same street can look different when the story asks you to investigate what has been happening there. By giving Cicia and Ceremius their own activities, Infold has also given players a way to learn the strengths of the update at their own speed. The main story is where the two places meet. The smaller activities are where a player can see what each place is like when the immediate plot gives them room to look around.

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