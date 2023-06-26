Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford Finally Shares His Thoughts on ‘Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’

With a nearly two-decade gap between “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” many fans believed the latter would serve as a fitting farewell to the beloved character. However, star Harrison Ford recently revealed that the film’s conclusion didn’t provide the concrete closure audiences had hoped for. While “Crystal Skull” ended with Indiana tying the knot with Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) and hinting at their son Mutt (Shia LaBeouf) carrying on the adventurer’s legacy, Ford described this ending as more of a “suspended animation.” Fans can expect a more definitive conclusion for the iconic hero in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” set to hit theaters on June 30th.

“Six years ago, I thought maybe we ought to take a shot at making another one,” Ford shared with CNN. “And I wanted it to be about age because I think that rounds out the story that we’ve told and we brought it to the right place. I mean, the last one ended in kind of a suspended animation. There was not a real strong feeling of the conclusion or the closure that I always hoped for, the roundness and speaking to this issue of age. Not making jokes about it, but making it a real thing.”

Ford’s sentiments about “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” not fully resolving the story are echoed by many fans who anticipated the film to introduce a hero for a new generation. With the inclusion of Mutt, portrayed by the promising Shia LaBeouf, it was assumed that the movie would wrap up Indiana’s journey and pass the torch to Mutt. The film even teased Indy’s iconic fedora tumbling towards Mutt, only for Indiana to proudly reclaim his beloved hat.

Despite the franchise’s inherent potential, both Ford and Lucasfilm have made it clear that not only will this be Indy’s final adventure, but the role will not be recast or rebooted with a new actor. In this regard, “Dial of Destiny” was specifically crafted to serve as the intentional sendoff for the character, rather than “Crystal Skull” passively serving as the conclusion.

The legendary Harrison Ford returns for one last thrilling adventure as “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premieres in theaters on June 30th. The latest installment from Lucasfilm sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. Their quest brings them face-to-face with the enigmatic former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen). The film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Directed by James Mangold, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” marks Ford’s final appearance as the iconic archaeologist.

