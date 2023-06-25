Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford Discuses Use of De-Aging Visual Effects and AI in Movies

The utilization of artificial intelligence and visual effects is a hot topic in Hollywood, sparking debates between guilds and studios. Marvel’s recent application of AI has caused a stir on social media. However, Harrison Ford, the star of the Indiana Jones franchise, believes there is a time and place for such technology.

In the latest episode of Chris Wallace’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?,” Ford expressed his perspective on the matter. He stated, “When it’s helpful, I’m happy to have it, and when it’s not, I’m disappointed that we’ve chosen to use it.” Ford emphasized that he supports the use of technology, but only when it is employed appropriately.

Ford further elaborated, emphasizing the importance of how technology is utilized. He explained, “I think it’s not a question of the technology, it’s how you use it. We have the capability to generate more enemies or airplanes than ever before, but the risk is losing the human scale. If that happens, the audience loses the ability to fully immerse themselves in the story and connect with the characters. It becomes too artificial.”

The latest Indiana Jones installment, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” heavily relied on visual effects. In certain sequences, the 80-year-old Ford’s appearance was de-aged to resemble his 40-year-old self.

Ford clarified, “It is 40-year-old Harrison Ford, and that’s why it looks so good. I’ve been working with Lucasfilm for most of my adult life. Every frame of the films we’ve made together could be enhanced with artificial intelligence. They could find the perfect angle, lighting, and seamlessly merge my mouth, eyes, and face. It’s not photoshopped or anything artificial. It looks real.”

The highly anticipated “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” marks Ford’s final adventure as the iconic archaeologist. The film, directed by James Mangold, sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Fans can catch the film in theaters on June 30th.