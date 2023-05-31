Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Unveils 7 Captivating Character Posters

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Unveils Captivating New Character Posters Ahead of Theatrical Release

When Indiana Jones bid farewell to audiences in 1989’s Last Crusade, little did they know that the whip-wielding archaeologist adventurer would return for more thrilling escapades. Harrison Ford reprised his iconic role in 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and now, 15 years later, he takes on his fifth and final Indiana Jones film in the highly anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Set to begin in 1944 with a digitally de-aged Ford, the story swiftly moves to 1969 as Indiana embarks on his ultimate adventure, searching for the eponymous McGuffin – a dial with the power to alter history.

In this grand finale, Indiana Jones is joined by a compelling ensemble cast, including his resourceful goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), the enigmatic Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi scientist turned NASA expert, the charismatic boat captain Renaldo (Antonio Banderas), Helena’s witty teenage accomplice Teddy (Ethann Isidore), the determined US government Agent Mason (Shaunette Renée Wilson), and Basil Shaw (Toby Jones), Helena’s father and Indiana’s trusted ally, who had an unwavering obsession with the Dial of Destiny.

Disney and Lucasfilm have recently unveiled a series of captivating character posters for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, providing fans with a glimpse into the diverse and intriguing personalities that will grace the screen when the film hits theaters on June 30th.

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw

Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller

Antonio Banderas as Renaldo

Ethann Isidore as Teddy

Shaunette Renée Wilson as Agent Mason

Toby Jones as Basil Shaw