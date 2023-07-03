Indiana Jones 5’s Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers are Disappointing

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is poised to claim victory during its opening weekend at the box office, although it is expected to fall on the lower end of its projected domestic opening weekend earnings. The highly anticipated fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, starring the legendary Harrison Ford, marks the long-awaited return of the iconic adventurer after a gap of fifteen years. In North America, the film is projected to rake in $60 million during its debut weekend, including the $7.2 million collected from preview night screenings. These numbers contribute to the movie’s impressive global opening weekend gross of $130 million.

James Mangold takes the directorial reins for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which has received a B+ CinemaScore and a positive rating of 68% on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, qualifying it as “Fresh” but not earning the esteemed “Certified Fresh” badge. However, the film boasts a higher audience score on the platform, with viewers giving it an 89% positive rating.

The latest film from Lucasfilm’s long-running franchise sees the iconic Harrison Ford embark on one final adventure as Indiana Jones, joined by his goddaughter Helena Shaw, portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Together, they race against malevolent forces to secure a potent artifact. The duo faces off against the enigmatic former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller, played by Mads Mikkelsen. The star-studded cast also features Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. James Mangold helms Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which marks Ford’s farewell portrayal of the renowned archaeologist.

At the box office, the top five films for the weekend include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Elemental, No Hard Feelings, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Meanwhile, the new DreamWorks Animation release Ruby Gilman, Teenage Kraken, from Universal Pictures, had a modest opening, earning $5.3 million during its initial three-day run. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to enjoy a two-week reign as the hottest new blockbuster before passing the torch to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.