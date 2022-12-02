Indiana Jones 5 Trailer: Reveals Computer De-Aged Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford will be returning for the fifth and final Indiana Jones movie. The first trailer for the movie just came out, and it looks like it will be a good one. The movie comes out in June and will feature many of the same people and places as past movies.

First of all, it is worth noting that two familiar faces are not in this first peek at The Dial of Destiny. These two people are Indy’s wife and son. They both played big roles in the divisive fourth installment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. That movie proved to be director Steven Spielberg’s farewell to the franchise he created with George Lucas. (Spielberg and Lucas are both executive producers on the fifth film.)

But one face that is back is Indy’s younger face: Ford recently revealed in an interview with Empire magazine that he was given the de-aging treatment for a flashback sequence that takes place in 1944, eight years removed from the events of the franchise-launching, industry-changing Raiders of the Lost Ark. Mangold doesn’t keep the actor’s new youthful appearance a secret. He showed footage from that sequence that apparently sets up the movie’s central plot.

The story then jumps to the present day, where Indy is living in New York City. He is no longer looking for lost mystical objects or punching Nazis in the face. However, his old friend Sallah comes to see him and tries to convince him to get back into the game. Indy insists that those days are over, but Sallah responds with a cryptic message.

We learn a few things about the “Dial of Destiny” in this first glimpse. This includes ex-Nazi aerospace enthusiast, Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), his gun-toting sidekick, Klaber (Boyd Holbrook), and Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) who appears to have a personal connection to Indiana. “I’m her godfather,” he tells a curious crook, while Helena offers an unenthusiastic “He’s partly related” remark.

Mangold has experience directing the final adventures of popular heroes. In 2017, he directed Hugh Jackman’s final outing as Wolverine in the fan favorite Logan. But Ford seems well and truly done with Indiana Jones, shutting down discussion of another sequel… or a reboot.

“Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones,” Ford remarked on Today in 2019. “When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.” Lucasfilm head, Kathleen Kennedy, echoed that sentiment when she spoke with Yahoo Entertainment at Star Wars Celebration in May. “His energy is amazing, he is the Bionic Man,” Kennedy enthused. “I mean, Harrison in real life, and as Indiana Jones. He’s just remarkable. We had an absolute blast. And he worked almost every day of the shoot. It was remarkable.”

On Twitter, Indy fans are willing to believe that age ain’t nothing but a number if Mangold delivers the action goods as this trailer suggests.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres June 30, 2023.