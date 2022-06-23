In ‘Wii Sports Resort,’ Hawkeye Faces His Most Difficult Challenge Yet

Hawkeye’s departure from the Avengers has taken a twist, as the sharp-eyed hero has switched over to gaming thanks to this new fan edit.

Reddit user u/ThomasFMaher, also known as ChipTuner on YouTube, created this Hawkeye edit. The video was shared on both social media platforms, with Clint Barton seen playing archery on Wuhu Island in Wii Sports Resort. The superhero archer successfully hit a number of targets until things took a turn for the worse.

The video has over 6,100 views on YouTube and more than 26,000 up votes on Reddit.

Since the video was published, audiences have been surprised by the quality of this edit, which is smooth and not jarring at all.

Others began to wonder whether Hawkeye’s destruction of Wuhu Island was the reason why the new Nintendo Switch game, Nintendo Switch Sports, was set in a different location.

Chiptuner is a popular YouTuber who specializes in smooth Marvel fan edits with other companies. Their most famous video was a Spider-Man mashup with Mario Kart Wii, which has over 2 million views online.

OP used 10 distinct post production software in the making of this video, and Hawkeye was created through intensive rotoscoping, according to the video’s description. They also stated that many of the assets were made using Blender. So no actual Mii models were harmed during the filming of this film thankfully.