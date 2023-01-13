In Video, Lisa Marie Presley Appears to Struggle at Golden Globes Before Her Untimely Death

Sadly, Lisa Marie Presley – the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and acclaimed singer in her own right- has passed away at 54. On January 12th, a housekeeper found her unresponsive before Danny Keough administered CPR to try and revive her. Unfortunately, she was placed into a medically induced coma with a temporary pacemaker later in the day. Her family is heartbroken but grateful for all of their memories shared over the years as they mourn this tragic loss.

Her mother confirmed the heartbreaking news of her death in a statement to PEOPLE. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.” Lisa Marie was last seen in public just a few days ago at the 2022 Golden Globes, in which the actor who starred as her father in the musical biopic Elvis took home an award. To many, she did not appear well.

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest. Just two days ago, she appeared a bit unsteady on the red carpet at the #GoldenGlobes. The latest: https://t.co/juXPWBQj4G pic.twitter.com/mxkEp98rSU — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 12, 2023

Despite radiating positivity on the red carpet, Lisa Marie appeared to struggle with her balance during an interview with Extra TV. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told her talent manager, Jerry Schilling. She also appeared thinner in size to some social media users who have learned of her passing.

On February 1, 1968 in Memphis Tennessee, Lisa Marie Presley was born to parents Elvis and Priscilla after their nine-month union. Soon afterwards the family moved from Memphis to Los Angeles until the divorce of her parents in 1973. In August 1977 tragedy struck as Elvis suddenly passed away; leaving nine year-old Lisa Marie joint heir with her grandmother Minnie Mae Presley for his estate. Following two more deaths within a year span both heiresses were no longer living making 9-year-old Lisa Marie sole beneficiary of all assets including Graceland residence once belonging to The King himself – Elvis Presley!

She was married four times: to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, actor Nicholas Cage, and Michael Lockwood. Her divorce from Lockwood was finalized in 2021.

The heartbreaking tragedy of her son Benjamin’s suicide in 2020 left an indelible mark on her life. Despite the immense pain she experienced, she courageously spoke openly about her loss and grief journey throughout the following years.