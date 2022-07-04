In Doctor Strange 2, Darkhold’s Sentience May Have Driven it to Wanda

The conclusion of the multiverse arc begun in WandaVision was completed with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as fans are now putting together some of the final pieces of the Scarlet Witch puzzle.

At the end of WandaVison, audiences learn about the strange and Lovecraftian Darkhold. A tome that gives users access to a wealth of dark magic spells. Fans have pondered about the nitty-gritty of Agatha Harkness’ book’s powers, what exactly produced it, and whether it still exists after Multiverse of Madness, if it exists anymore.

A new fan theory holds that the grimoire isn’t only a slightly magical book with terrifying incantations, but also has some level of consciousness. /u/jbafofi4 feels that in accordance with Sam Raimi’s style, the book is really, really dangerous.

The Darkhold, like the One Ring in Lord of the Rings, was apparently looking for its real owner the whole time. It took Agatha initially because it knew it would be able to bring the Darkhold closer to Scarlet Witch.

It makes excellent sense, especially given the presence of a shrine for the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2, which would seem to have been predicted by the very existence of the Darkhold. In Marvel Comics history, Chthon was a Minotaur-like god who used the book to cause havoc.

Following a popular bit of magical lunacy happening in the current 616 issues, the book became connected to Scarlet Witch, and it’s conceivable that is its fate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wanda appears to destroy the Darkhold, but knowing Marvel’s need for sequels and additional plot threads, it’s certain that it exists somewhere.

Both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and WandaVision are now available to watch on Disney Plus.