In a Video with Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone Confirms His Departure From ‘The Expendables 4′

Sylvester Stallone started the Expendables franchise and directed it as a beret-wearing Barney Ross through the first three movies. But will he finish out the franchise?

Not only was it revealed that Sly had spent a suspiciously short amount of time on set once production began, but the first promo poster displayed at CinemaCon gave him the fated “and” credit, which is unusual for an actor who has always been listed first in the ensemble.

The Rocky and Rambo legend has now effectively confirmed the news in an Instagram post, where he reflects on his pending exit alongside co-star Jason Statham, which means we’ll most likely see Lee Christmas take on the role of lead man when The Expendables 4 comes out.

Statham and Stallone are in a playful mood, trading jokes back and forth about the creator of the explosive series retiring from his baby, which may have hinted at a significant plot point. We’re speculating here, but the early death of Barney at the hands of The Expendables 4‘s antagonist would be enough to inspire the team to seek revenge,

The Expendables 4 doesn’t have a release date yet, but it may be available by the end of the year.