Images of Amber Heard Shows Her Shopping at TJ Maxx Amid Belief She Can’t Pay Johnny Depp after Court Loss

Amber Heard has been living a certain lifestyle lately. She spends more money than she makes, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t save. In fact, she saves a lot of money by looking for products at low-cost department stores.

Amber Shopping at TJ Maxx

In the last few hours, a video that was posted on social media networks by TMZ put Johnny Depp‘s ex-wife back in the spotlight. In the video, she can be seen browsing through the clothing offerings of a TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton, New York.

However, when the 36-year-old realized she was being filmed, she left the store. She left behind a basket where she had already placed several items of clothing that she apparently planned to buy.

Amber was accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquez, to court. Whitney testified on Amber’s behalf in the lawsuit she filed against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Severe Blow to Heard’s Finances

The actress’ group of lawyers argue that she does not have enough resources to cover the 8.3 million dollars in damages awarded to Johnny by the jury. If this verdict stands, it could have a drastic impact on the actress’ economy.

In this sense, Depp stated that he intended to forgive the debt. However, in light of his ex-wife’s position, which is that she does not retract any of her accusations and plans to appeal the Court’s decision through a new trial, the situation could change.

The renowned actor has the law on his side. This means that he can demand that the money be given to him so Amber Heard will be in serious trouble. Not only does he need to find a way to get the million dollars, but he also doesn’t have a new job offer.

The actress was paid a few million dollars in advance for her last role in Aquaman 2.