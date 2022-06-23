If Sam Wants Him To Be, Hayden Christensen Claims That Mace Windu Is Alive

Hayden Christensen believes that Mace Windu is still alive in the Star Wars universe, but only because he doesn’t want to anger Samuel L. Jackson.

For years, Jackson has been touting the notion that his character Mace Windu from the Star Wars prequels is still alive. After Anakin cuts off Windu’s hand and Palpatine shoots him out a window in Revenge of the Sith, he appears to perish. “Of course he is!” yelled Jackson in 2016. “Jedi can fall from amazing distances. And there’s a long history of one-handed Jedi. So why not?”

The idea has gotten a second wind with the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Because the series is set a decade after the events of Revenge of the Sith, Windu, if he is still alive, will appear there. Reporter Josh Horowitz inquired about Windu’s survival in March, to which Jackson responded unequivocally, “Definitely.” [There’s a] huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars.”

Horowitz recently interviewed Christensen, who played the character who disarmed (literally) Windu in Revenge of the Sith and reprised the role in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and asked him about Jackson’s theory. “If Sam Jackson believes it to be true, I wouldn’t want to disagree with that,” Christensen said. Horowitz promptly agreed.

Jackson’s reputation as a “bad motherfucker” proceeds him, but just because he’s intimidating doesn’t mean he’s wrong. If Obi-Wan Kenobi gets a second season, Windu might get his second coming.