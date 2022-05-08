FanFest

If Offered More ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Installments, James Gunn Wouldn’t Make Them

Published on May 8th, 2022 | Updated on May 8th, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise hit when it debuted in theaters in 2014. It was a gamble for Marvel to adapt a lesser-known property, but one that paid off big time, in no small part due to director James Gunn. The filmmaker has directed all three movies, as well as an upcoming holiday special, with filming on Vol. 3 very recently coming to an end.

The director wrote an emotional farewell on Twitter, expressing his affection for the cast and crew as well as the fact that they have a long way to go in terms of post-production.

“Will you come back and direct the motley crew again?” one fan inquired. “I made the three I made on my own terms,” Gunn responded. “This is the conclusion of this tale and of this team.”

The Avengers might complete their individual tales in the trilogy’s last chapter, but others may find themselves joining another team or going off on their own solo adventures, similar to as with Loki and his Disney Plus miniseries.

However, Gunn is still working on several superhero stories with DC, including a second season of Peacemaker and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller spinoff.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere May 5, 2023, according to the release date announcement. In December 2022, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be available on Disney Plus.

