If Offered More ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Installments, James Gunn Wouldn’t Make Them

Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise hit when it debuted in theaters in 2014. It was a gamble for Marvel to adapt a lesser-known property, but one that paid off big time, in no small part due to director James Gunn. The filmmaker has directed all three movies, as well as an upcoming holiday special, with filming on Vol. 3 very recently coming to an end.

The director wrote an emotional farewell on Twitter, expressing his affection for the cast and crew as well as the fact that they have a long way to go in terms of post-production.

It is somewhat simple to explain to others how much I love this cast & crew. It is more difficult to explain how much I love these characters – that I see them as parts of myself & parts of those I love, & filming them, & writing their words, is a way of expressing that love. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

Again, I’ll still be working with them over the next year until release, but shooting that last shot was a reminder of the warm impermanence of life & love, & how that impermanence makes it so precious, so valuable, & is a good reason to be grateful for what I have right now. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

Anyway. The camera crew also stuck their hand-made camera lens caps on the back of the slate for me. Much love to you all. pic.twitter.com/EAnPQljLfD — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

“Will you come back and direct the motley crew again?” one fan inquired. “I made the three I made on my own terms,” Gunn responded. “This is the conclusion of this tale and of this team.”

I’ve made the three I’ve made on my own terms. This is the end of this story & of this team. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

The Avengers might complete their individual tales in the trilogy’s last chapter, but others may find themselves joining another team or going off on their own solo adventures, similar to as with Loki and his Disney Plus miniseries.

However, Gunn is still working on several superhero stories with DC, including a second season of Peacemaker and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller spinoff.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere May 5, 2023, according to the release date announcement. In December 2022, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be available on Disney Plus.