Ice-T Goes after Critics Attacking his Wife Coco Austin’s July 4th Bikini Post

Ice-T Stands Up for Wife Coco Austin Against Online Criticism

Coco Austin took to Instagram on the Fourth of July to share her celebration with her followers. In the photos, the 44-year-old model posed in a white G-string bottom and a tiny red top while holding two American flags. However, her post was met with negative comments from some social media users.

Critics flooded Coco’s comment section, expressing their disapproval of her revealing bikini pictures. Some questioned her choices as a mother, while others raised concerns about her daughter potentially seeing the images. Despite the backlash, there were also supporters who defended Coco and encouraged her to ignore the haters.

Ice-T, Coco’s husband, swiftly came to her defense after reading the negative comments. In the comment section, he questioned why those who had a problem with Coco were still following her and called them “weirdo s–t.” The “Law & Order: SVU” star engaged directly with some of the critics, responding sarcastically to their remarks.

Taking matters into his own hands, Ice-T shared a selfie of himself and Coco on his social media accounts, extending well wishes for the Fourth of July and encouraging everyone to keep smiling.

This is not the first time Ice-T and Coco have faced criticism on social media. In May, the couple received backlash for a family photo featuring their seven-year-old daughter Chanel in a stroller during a shopping trip in the Bahamas. Followers expressed disapproval of their parenting choices.

Ice-T and Coco have been married for 20 years and welcomed their daughter Chanel in 2015. Ice-T has two children from previous relationships. Despite online criticism, the couple remains strong and supportive of each other, standing up against negativity and continuing to celebrate their love and family.