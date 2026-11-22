Disney’s November 19 preview and cast announcement bring Peaches, Zee, Crash and Eddie into focus ahead of the February theatrical release.

The latest Ice Age: Boiling Point trailer expands the Lost World in two directions. It sends the established herd into more of the underground landscape and surrounds its familiar voices with an unusually varied list of returning characters and new performers. Disney released the trailer and additional cast names on November 19. The feature is scheduled to open February 5, 2027. It is the sixth main Ice Age film, with John C. Donkin directing and Lori Forte producing.

Dan Sarto reported the trailer and its production background for Animation World Network. The announcement also tells viewers something the pictures alone cannot. Peaches, Zee, Crash and Eddie each have a place in the voice lineup. The latest cast list connects the new movie with several different periods in the franchise while giving the upcoming film room to establish places and creatures of its own.

Disney UK’s November trailer previews the Lost World and the reunited herd.

The voices that connect different films

Ray Romano returns as Manny, John Leguizamo as Sid and Denis Leary as Diego. The studio also lists Queen Latifah as Ellie and Simon Pegg as Buck. Together these roles bridge several kinds of Ice Age adventure. The first group is closely identified with the original film. Ellie enlarges the mammoth family, and Buck is one of the recognizable links to the dinosaurs and the Lost World. In the new film those characters have to work together in settings with a history of their own.

The expanded cast names Coco Jones as Peaches and Adam DeVine as Julian, with Ashley Park as Zee. Josh Peck is listed for Eddie and Vincent Tong for Crash. The release also identifies Eduardo Franco as Bodi and James Austin Johnson as Clarence the Sprout Master. Those names set out confirmed roles. They leave open how the story apportions time among them or which encounter a viewer will see first. Ensemble casting news is useful when read as a list of the people participating in a story and their characters, with the film still to establish its own priorities.

The characters clustered around Scrat offer a particularly clear example. Disney lists Chris Wedge as Scrat, Kari Wahlgren as Baby Scrat and Dee Bradley Baker as Jurassic Scrat. It is easy to remember Scrat for his physical pursuit of an acorn. The credits reveal that this corner of the movie will make room for three distinct voice performances as well as three character designs. A sequence can introduce a change in scale or personality with movement, sound and framing long before a traditional exchange of dialogue.

Building on a recognizable place

The Lost World works as a backdrop partly because audiences can accept its rules as separate from those of the world above. A film can begin with several familiar characters in one shot, then use what they see or hear to make the geography unfamiliar again. The November trailer uses lava and dinosaurs as visible cues that a fresh route through an established setting is part of the story. The studio describes previously unseen areas. Neither source gives a complete account of how the new spaces relate to earlier encounters.

That makes the return useful for a long-running animated series. A new setting can ask the audience to learn everything at the same time the characters do. Returning to a setting lets the film spend part of that attention elsewhere. The new creatures can feel unfamiliar even while viewers recognize where the herd has gone. The marketing suggests that the film will use both kinds of familiarity. The landscape provides continuity, and the unfamiliar parts give the characters new choices inside it.

For readers tracking the series by creative credits, Donkin previously directed The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. Forte’s credits include the original Ice Age and Ice Age: Collision Course. That pair provides different kinds of franchise experience. Donkin has directed a feature centered on a character associated with the underground setting. Forte’s credits span multiple points in the series. Those are established roles, and a more precise judgment about how they shaped Boiling Point belongs after the movie opens.

From the Brazil announcement to a theatrical date

Animation World Network traces confirmation of the sixth film to D23 Brazil in 2024 and notes that a teaser arrived in June 2026. The November announcement adds a more developed preview and wider voice credits. That progression is worth keeping in mind. A first announcement can tell a viewer that work is moving ahead. A teaser gives the public a first impression. A longer trailer and a named cast let people check which parts of that impression have become concrete enough to discuss.

Sarto also identifies Boiling Point as the first in the franchise to reach theaters under Disney’s ownership after its acquisition of Fox entertainment assets. A viewer tracking the big-screen features can therefore distinguish the theatrical return from the intervening Buck Wild film. The connection between the two remains meaningful through creative personnel and setting. Their place on the release calendar is different, and the February date is specifically for cinemas.

The release date also clarifies the job of this second round of publicity. With the film still more than two months out, the trailer gives viewers a reason to notice the shape of the adventure while the cast announcement lets them connect a voice they know with a particular part. Those are separate pieces of information from the same campaign.

For younger viewers, the simplest point is that several characters they already know will be together in the new movie. Adults who followed the series in earlier years can use the cast announcement to see which characters from different films have been included. The November trailer is built to give both audiences a reason to look toward February. It introduces enough of the new territory to create a distinctive setting while letting the recognition of a voice or familiar character do some of the work.

What is confirmed for now is the release date, the credited creative team and the additional performers. The February movie will determine how those pieces fit together. This trailer has a more limited and useful job. It brings the herd back into view and puts recognizable faces and voices beside the new features of the Lost World, giving readers a clear sense of why this particular return is different from merely revisiting an earlier film.

Sources

‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ new trailer and poster available now, additional voice cast announced — Disney UK Press, November 19, 2026

Disney Drops ‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ Official Trailer — Animation World Network, Dan Sarto, November 19, 2026

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