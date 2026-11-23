The expanded release arrives February 5 with cowboy-song covers, new versions and a pair of ‘Home on the Range’ interludes.

Ian Munsick will expand The Mountain Goat with a new set of recordings on February 5, 2027. The forthcoming edition is called Untamed: The Mountain Goat Deluxe. It adds six tracks, including opening and closing interludes, made with a small group of instruments and recorded live to tape. The announcement was reported November 20, and James Daykin covered the project for Entertainment Focus on November 23. The advance recording is “Wild Horses,” featuring Tyce Delk. Its arrival gives listeners one example before the entire sequence is available.

The deluxe material puts older songs alongside one Munsick helped write. It includes Tex Ritter’s “Goodbye Old Paint,” Chris LeDoux’s “Rodeo Moon” with Ned LeDoux and “Leather,” which audiences may know through Cody Johnson’s recording. Munsick, Mike Robinson and Jeremy Spillman are credited as producers in the project announcement. The subject is a professional recording choice with clear constraints: familiar songs, a limited set of instruments and a format in which the musicians’ timing matters during the take.

What live to tape establishes about the approach

“Live to tape” describes a decision about how a session is captured. For this project, Munsick has described three instruments and an emphasis on the musicians working together. It is a different kind of starting point from assembling a recording around a large collection of separate parts. A small group leaves more room to hear what each instrument does, and changes in volume or timing can be audible when somebody else reacts to them. The confirmed description explains the artists’ recording approach without establishing technical details the release has not supplied.

That distinction matters to listeners because the production style is part of how the new recordings are being introduced. The arrangement can decide which sound leads while the other musicians leave space. A guitar figure, a voice or another part may be asked to carry a transition a larger arrangement could assign to several things at once. A smaller sound offers fewer places to put a competing idea. A strong rendition can make that limitation useful by giving a musical change a chance to register as it happens.

It is also worth separating the production statement from assumptions about every sound a listener will hear. The announcement identifies the use of tape, the size of the instrumentation and the people producing. It gives the process a context. The full release is where readers will be able to compare how different these tracks sound from the original album. An arrangement can feel immediate for more than one reason, and the physical recording format is just one part of the reported decision.

Earlier recordings give the covers a starting point

Ned LeDoux’s appearance on “Rodeo Moon” gives that track an especially clear connection to an earlier interpretation. The song is associated with Chris LeDoux, and a guest performance adds a distinct voice to it in the new session. The confirmed credit establishes who appears. A listener who knows an older recording can compare where the new arrangement draws attention to the singing and how it changes the space around the melody. Hearing the two recordings in sequence can clarify choices that are easy to miss when a song already feels familiar.

“Goodbye Old Paint” brings a different kind of reference. The project’s reporting identifies Tex Ritter’s rendition among the influences. An old song can reach listeners through multiple performances, and a performer can acknowledge an earlier version while making new decisions within it. That relationship makes the announced track list worth looking at before assigning the project a single style. The source material can come from different points in country and Western recording history while the new session follows the same broad production rules.

“Leather” gives Munsick a separate connection to the material. He wrote it with Rivers Rutherford and Jeremy Spillman. A writer coming back to his own song in a new recording has a different relationship to the work from a performer approaching a historical recording as a listener first. The co-writing credit identifies his role without needing to guess at who supplied a particular line. On the deluxe project, audiences will be able to place his own voice beside the version associated with Johnson.

The interludes make a separate sequence

The new tracks begin and end with versions of “Home on the Range.” That choice gives the appended material a recognizable frame. An interlude can establish the sound of the session and lead a listener into what comes next. A return to the same piece at the end can put a period on a sequence even when its songs come from different sources. The track list supplies evidence of that structure before all of the recordings are available.

The original Mountain Goat came out August 21. The February date refers to the expanded edition, with a sequence that can be approached on its own terms alongside the earlier release. Listeners who already know the album can follow how the arrangements in the new collection handle the same singer’s voice. Someone drawn in by the new collaborations can start with the advance track and return in February to see how the others differ from it.

The distribution also has a concrete shape. The track listing puts “Rodeo Moon” and “Leather” immediately after the introduction, with “Wild Horses” and “Goodbye Old Paint” before the closing interlude. Putting the songs in that order gives the second disc a planned beginning and end. At release a listener can compare the advance track as heard alone with the same piece arriving after two other recordings. The sequence can provide a context that its earlier release as a single cannot give it.

This is the useful perspective on calling the edition deluxe. An expanded release can offer more of an existing work, but it can also set out one idea within the added songs. These recordings share an announced method and take old and newer material through it. There is enough evidence in the credits, the track list and the reported session plan to describe that idea now. The February release will let listeners hear how the individual choices are carried from the first interlude to the last.

Sources

Ian Munsick returns to his cowboy roots with new ‘Untamed: The Mountain Goat Deluxe’ album — Entertainment Focus · James Daykin, November 23, 2026

Ian Munsick gives The Mountain Goat a cowboy’s treatment — Music Matters Magazine · artist-supplied release, November 20, 2026

Wild Horses (feat. Tyce Delk) – Single — Apple Music · supplied catalog metadata, November 20, 2026

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