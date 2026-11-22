The November 20 expansion put Peter Farrelly’s film in 2,477 domestic theaters. Early weekend figures give it an estimated $9.33 million.

The November 20 expansion of I Play Rocky has changed the question facing Amazon MGM Studios. During two weeks in limited release, most moviegoers had to wait for Peter Farrelly’s film about the making of Rocky to reach them. It was playing in 2,477 domestic theaters on Friday, and The Numbers now lists an estimated $9.328 million for November 20–22, enough for second place on its weekend chart. The estimated domestic total is $10.423 million. Those are early weekend figures, including projected Sunday business.

FanFest previously covered the work Anthony Ippolito and the filmmakers put into recreating the era. This follow-up looks at what happened when the movie became widely available. The Numbers reported $3.8 million on Friday alone, and Amazon’s November 20 update confirmed the wider theatrical availability. Together, those records show what a deliberate, small-to-wide release looks like when a movie’s first weekend in most cities arrives well after the first tickets have been sold.

Amazon MGM Studios’ official trailer introduces Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone.

The expansion changed the denominator

The Numbers lists November 6 as the original limited release. GeekRadar’s November 21 account says the first weekend involved seven North American theaters. By the weekend before the expansion, the footprint had grown to 29. Amazon MGM went from those 29 theaters to 2,477 for November 20. That is a change in the physical opportunity to see the film. It is also why the weekend percentage increase means something different from the same percentage in a film playing roughly the same number of dates.

Friday’s $3.8 million divided over 2,477 locations came to about $1,534 per theater, according to The Numbers. The weekend estimate supplies a different measurement, about $3,766 per theater for three days at that footprint. Both figures need their time periods. The shorter one captures the first day of broad availability. The longer one estimates the total across the weekend. Neither tells us how many showings any particular cinema allocated or whether viewers saw the film at the same average ticket price in every market.

A healthy per-theater average at a handful of sites can be an early clue that a movie has found an audience. It is still a reading from a narrow set of locations. A wide release tests the film under different conditions, with more markets, more competing choices and a broader range of showtimes. The most informative number this weekend is the pairing of the gross with the theater count. It gives readers a direct measure of the change in scale.

What the weekend estimates say

The Numbers’ Saturday report identified $9.3 million as Amazon MGM’s projection, ahead of the site’s own $4.8 million prediction. Its Sunday weekend chart lists the more precise $9.328 million estimate. Since Sunday is still part of the period that the total describes, the extra digits should not be mistaken for a settled count. The Friday result is useful on its own because it provides one completed trading day to set against the projected result.

The chart puts The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in first and Ebenezer in third. Those positions show the environment in which I Play Rocky expanded. The top title was a new wide release, while another title fell from the previous weekend’s lead. Amazon MGM’s film had already started earning money in a much smaller circuit. The three films meet in the same ranked list at different points in their releases. That is the comparison a weekend ranking offers, whereas each movie’s cumulative figure has its own starting date.

I Play Rocky brought in an estimated weekend gross roughly nine times the gap between its current weekend and cumulative totals. The practical takeaway is more straightforward than the arithmetic. Most of its reported domestic receipts so far have arrived during the first wide weekend. Later weekends will show whether screenings remain available and how the film performs after audiences have had time to choose among other Thanksgiving releases. One expansion estimate by itself cannot settle either question.

Why the timing fits the movie

Farrelly directed from Peter Gamble’s screenplay. Ippolito plays a young Sylvester Stallone in a story about getting the original Rocky made and insisting on playing the lead. Amazon’s own description emphasizes that creative decision, and its release guide draws attention to the proximity of the original film’s 50th anniversary. The familiar character and the title may help viewers identify the subject. What the new film dramatizes is the work before that character ever reached the public.

AboutAmazon identifies Ippolito’s earlier work in The Offer, another screen project about the making of a famous film. Matt Dillon, AnnaSophia Robb, P.J. Byrne and Toby Kebbell are among the supporting cast named by the studio. Those credits make an interesting promise about the view this film takes of a known outcome. A production story has to make rooms, meetings and people feel as consequential as the movie they are trying to finish. An audience that arrives knowing Rocky can still be interested in the sequence of decisions that gave the film its particular shape.

By Sunday, a reader could compare three different markers in the film’s release: the original November 6 opening, the November 20 expansion and the weekend estimate that followed. Each answers a different question. The November 6 date establishes when the first tickets were sold, November 20 establishes when the film reached a much larger audience, and the estimate describes what that expansion brought in.

The expansion supplies a practical counterpart to that production story. Finishing a film and giving it a large audience are separate stages. I Play Rocky reached its first markets early in November. Friday asked audiences across many more markets to decide whether to seek it out. The wider footprint also makes the film easier to encounter for people who had no access during the early run, including people who were unlikely to travel for a limited booking.

Amazon’s latest guide describes theatrical availability. Its separate references to buying, renting or streaming earlier Rocky and Creed films concern those catalog titles. A ticket buyer looking for I Play Rocky itself can use their local cinema listings. For people following the business side, the full weekend actuals will sharpen the picture after Sunday. What is already clear from Friday and the announced footprint is that the film’s first meaningful nationwide test arrived on November 20, and it drew considerably more spending than its first two weeks combined.

Sources

Weekend Domestic Box Office Chart for November 20, 2026 — The Numbers, November 22, 2026

How to watch ‘I Play Rocky,’ the true story behind ‘Rocky,’ out now in theaters — About Amazon, Tyler Greenawalt, July 15, 2026, updated November 20, 2026

I Play Rocky Team Reveals the Work Behind Recreating a Movie Underdog Story — FanFest, November 15, 2026

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