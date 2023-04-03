Hugh Jackman Responds to Ryan Reynolds’ Confirmation that Even God Hates Wolverine

Just when you assumed the rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman was coming to a pause due to their intense workouts for Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3, someone from above has stepped in.

With the remarkable casting of Emma Corrin and Matthew MacFadyen in riveting roles, as well as Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams rejoining to make up for their much-missed presence, Deadpool’s entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has generated an unmistakable hype. Furthermore, this anticipation is further multiplied with Hugh Jackman‘s long-awaited Wolverine debuting in MCU!

Despite being on set together each day, the two A-listers don’t make it any easier for one another. In fact, when Ryan Reynolds confirmed a cosplayer’s sign as official canon (in his eyes) and that God does indeed despise Wolverine, Hugh Jackman was compelled to share his own opinion about the subject matter.

The initiation of production on Deadpool 3, it’s safe to say that more clashes between these two ardently competitive rivals are in store. After all, this movie is undoubtedly one of (if not THE most) anticipated project under Marvel’s Multiverse Saga roadmap!

The MCU is currently undergoing a storm of criticism like never before, however bringing together Reynolds and Jackman in an R-rated comic book film has the potential to remain unscathed. Unless it’s terrible – which we’re certain won’t be the case!