What is Hubert Davis ‘s net worth and salary?

Hubert Davis, an ex-professional basketball player from the United States and the current coach of a college basketball team, boasts a net worth of $12 million. His NBA career spanned from 1992 to 2004. Serving as the assistant coach for the UNC Tar Heels men’s basketball team from 2012 to 2021, Davis took on the role of head coach in 2021, succeeding the longstanding coach Roy Williams.

NBA Career Earnings

During his 12-year tenure in the NBA, Hubert accumulated a cumulative salary of $19.7 million. In addition to his earnings from playing, he secured an additional $2-3 million through various endorsement deals. Surprisingly, his most lucrative season was his last in 2003-2004, during which he garnered just under $4 million as a member of the Detroit Pistons.

UNC Contract

Just four days following Roy Williams’ retirement announcement, the University of North Carolina (UNC) revealed the promotion of Hubert Davis from assistant coach to head coach.

In the wake of this transition, Hubert inked a substantial 5-year contract laden with various milestone achievements and bonus provisions. The contract kicked off with a guaranteed base salary of $400,000, marking precisely half of Roy Williams’ preceding $800,000 base salary.

Beyond the base salary, Hubert secures a minimum of $600,000 in supplemental income, with an annual increment of $100,000. Additionally, he enjoys access to a $50,000 yearly expense account and the potential to earn a minimum of $1.1 million in performance bonuses.

When considering a presumed $1.8 million annual income from UNC, Hubert lands approximately as the 60th highest-paid NCAA coach, ranking as the second-lowest paid coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). To put this in perspective, the renowned Duke coach, Mike Krzyzewski, earned just under $10 million in the same season when he faced off against Hubert in the Final Four.

Furthermore, Hubert boasts an additional annual income of $750,000 through a separate contract with Nike.

Early Life

Hubert Ira Davis Jr. came into the world on May 17, 1970. Growing up in Burke, Virginia, he pursued his high school education, showcasing an impressive athletic prowess. During his senior year, Davis demonstrated exceptional basketball skills by maintaining an impressive average of 28 points per game.

College

Following his high school graduation, Hubert pursued his education at the University of North Carolina, where he consistently showcased his prowess on the basketball court. To this day, he maintains the UNC record for the highest career three-point percentage. During his junior year, Hubert played a pivotal role in guiding UNC to its first Final Four appearance in almost ten years.

In 1992, Hubert successfully graduated from UNC with a degree in Criminal Justice.

NBA Career

Hubert was chosen by the New York Knicks as the 20th overall pick in the 1992 draft. He showcased his skills with the Knicks for four seasons before transitioning to the Toronto Raptors through a trade. Following a season in Toronto, he further navigated his basketball journey by joining the Dallas Mavericks, where he played for four seasons. The next chapter in his NBA career unfolded when he was traded to the Washington Wizards before the commencement of the 2001-2002 season. Hubert continued to contribute to the league, concluding his NBA journey with two additional seasons with the Detroit Pistons.

After the NBA

Following his retirement from the NBA, Hubert transitioned into a role as a college basketball television analyst with ESPN.

In 2012, he departed from ESPN to assume the position of assistant coach at UNC.

UNC Head Coach

As previously mentioned, following Roy Williams’ retirement announcement in April 2021, Hubert Davis was appointed as the new head coach for UNC, marking the 19th individual to hold this role in the men’s basketball program’s history and notably becoming the first African American to do so.

In his inaugural season as head coach, Hubert guided the Tar Heels to the prestigious Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. This achievement solidifies Hubert’s unique distinction of leading UNC to the Final Four on four separate occasions — once as a player in 1991, twice as an assistant coach in 2016 and 2017, and now as the head coach in 2022.

Personal Life

Hubert and Leslie, a couple deeply rooted in their Christian faith, are proud parents of three children.

