How to Watch ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3? Release Date, Time, and Preview Trailer

The Last of Us HBO Max episode 3 release date, time

Don’t miss the momentous third episode of The Last of Us on HBO and HBO Max, airing Sunday (January 29th) in the U.S. at 9 p.m ET/ 6 p.m PT!

.

The Last of Us U.K. release date: Monday (Jan. 30) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

When Nick Offerman uttered the seven magical words — “Not today, you new world order jackboots” — as Bill in The Last of Us episode 3 trailer, it sent a wave of excitement throughout the internet. Who better to protect their bunker against Cordyceps than Parks and Recreation’s beloved Libertarian? This is truly perfect casting news that delighted us all!

Following a lively debate between Bill and Frank (Murray Bartlett, White Lotus alum), the audience will be in for an extraordinary journey. No spoilers here; but if you need to catch up on how we got to this point – Tess mentioned them both last week — consider reading my recap of The Last Of Us Episode 2 for more information. Joel (Pedro Pascal) is bringing Ellie (Bella Ramsey) with him to their place of safety.

The Last of Us episode 3 was so captivating that it propelled me to create a “best TV episodes of 2023” list. I have seen this particular episode twice, and both times were equally pleasurable experiences.

We can’t help but wonder if The Last of Us episode 3 might just be too much for HBO Max’s servers, considering the growing public interest in this show. Without delving into spoilers, our review of The Last of Us only gives a glimpse at how emotionally evocative and powerful it is.

If you’re curious, check out the trailer for The Last of Us episode 3 (though I suggest skipping it). In addition to that, HBO recently confirmed Season 2 and we’ve got all the info on how to watch Episode 3 from anywhere.

Here’s The Last of Us Episode 3 Preview Trailer

How to watch The Last of Us episode 3 online in the US

U.S.-based viewers can easily access the latest episode of The Last of Us through either HBO or HBO Max – so don’t miss out on all the action!

HBO’s highly-anticipated Sunday night show premieres on January 29th, streaming weekly at 9 p.m. ET right here on HBO Max! The third episode is an extra-long one running 76 minutes and wrapping up by 10:16 p.m. ET – so be sure to refresh the ‘Series’ tab if you need it just in case!

How to watch The Last of Us episode 3 online in the UK

Get ready, UK fans! The Last of Us episode 3 will be premiering on Sky Atlantic and NOW at precisely 2 a.m. GMT on Monday, January 30th – don’t miss out! As the usual home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the United Kingdom, you can count on an amazing show brought to you by this iconic network.

If you’re in the UK and having trouble locating your preferred applications, look no further! Utilizing a top-rated VPN will grant you access back home to all of your favorite apps. Don’t worry about missing out anymore – get connected today with one of the best networks available!

How to watch The Last of Us online in Canada

Crave is proud to present the highly anticipated third episode of The Last of Us on Sunday, January 29th at 9pm Eastern Time! Don’t miss out – Canada can count on Crave as its go-to source for all things related to this captivating series.

If you’re visiting Canada and want to keep streaming with your friends in the U.S., or Europe, then you’ll need one of the best VPNs available for logging back home to use Sling, fubo or BBC iPlayer.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 3 online in Australia

If you’re in Australia and wish to watch The Last of Us, look no further than Binge! It premieres on the 30th of January, and it’s totally free for the initial two weeks. After that, prices start at a mere $10 monthly for one screen with SD viewing capability. Don’t miss out – join Binge today!

The Last of Us episodes schedule

The Last of Us episode 1 — Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 2 — Sunday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 3 — Sunday, Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 4 — Sunday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 5 — Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 6 — Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 7 — Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 8 — Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 9 — Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us cast

The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal as Joel, who is a survivor in the pandemic-ravaged America. Fans of the video game should note that Merle Dandridge voiced the character Marlene in the video games, and that Jeffrey Pierce provided the voice of Tommy in The Last of Us games.

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Anna Torv as Tess

Nico Parker as Sarah

Nick Offerman as Bill

Murray Bartlett as Frank

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen

Storm Reid as Riley

Merle Dandridge as Marlene

Jeffrey Pierce as Perry

Lamar Johnson as Henry

Keivonn Woodard as Sam

Graham Greene as Marlon

Elaine Miles as Florence