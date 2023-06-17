How Scott Gimple Ruined The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead was once one of the most popular television shows in the world. It was praised for its suspenseful storytelling, well-developed characters, and gruesome zombie action. However, in recent years, the show has seen a sharp decline in viewership. Many fans believe that this decline is due to the show’s showrunner, Scott Gimple.

There are a number of ways in which Gimple has ruined The Walking Dead. Here are four of the most egregious examples:

1. He killed off fan-favorite characters too easily.

One of the most common complaints about Gimple’s run on The Walking Dead is that he killed off fan-favorite characters too easily, such as Carl Grimes. In the early seasons of the show, major character deaths were few and far between. When they did happen, they were often shocking and unexpected. However, under Gimple’s leadership, character deaths became more frequent and more predictable. This led to a sense of apathy among many fans, who no longer felt invested in the characters.

Some of the most controversial character deaths under Gimple’s watch include Glenn, Abraham, Carl, and Maggie (her character departed the series, only to return years later). These characters were all beloved by fans, and their deaths were met with widespread outrage. In some cases, the deaths even led to fans abandoning the show altogether.

2. He introduced forced storylines and ridiculous plot devices.

Another way in which Gimple has ruined The Walking Dead is by introducing forced storylines and ridiculous plot devices. For example, in season 7, Gimple introduced the character of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a sadistic villain who forced Rick and his group to kneel down and beg for their lives. This storyline was incredibly dark and disturbing, and it alienated many fans.

In addition, Gimple has been known to introduce ridiculous plot devices in order to keep the show going. For example, in season 8, Gimple introduced the concept of “time skips.” These time skips allowed the show to skip over several months of story, which resulted in a lot of plot holes and continuity errors.

3. He focused too much on the gore and violence.

In the early seasons of The Walking Dead, the gore and violence were used sparingly. They were used to create a sense of suspense and horror, and they never felt gratuitous. However, under Gimple’s leadership, the gore and violence became increasingly excessive. This led to a show that was more focused on shock value than on storytelling.

In some cases, the gore and violence on The Walking Dead was so excessive that it became comical. For example, in season 8, there was an episode in which a group of characters were attacked by a horde of zombies. The scene was so over-the-top that it was hard to take seriously.

4. He lost sight of the show’s original premise.

The Walking Dead was originally conceived as a show about the human struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. However, under Gimple’s leadership, the show has become increasingly focused on action and spectacle. The characters have become less complex and more one-dimensional, and the show’s original message about the importance of hope and humanity has been lost.

In conclusion, Scott Gimple has ruined The Walking Dead in a number of ways. He has killed off fan-favorite characters too easily, introduced forced storylines and ridiculous plot devices, focused too much on the gore and violence, and lost sight of the show’s original premise. As a result, the show has lost its way and become a shell of its former self.

Is there hope for The Walking Dead?

Some fans believe that The Walking Dead can be saved, but it will require a major change in direction. The franchise needs to focus on its characters and their relationships again, and it needs to find a way to tell stories that are both suspenseful and thought-provoking. If the show can do that, then it may be able to regain the audience that it has lost.

However, other fans believe that it is too late for The Walking Dead. They believe that the show has become too formulaic and predictable, and that it is no longer capable of telling compelling stories. As a result, they believe that the franchise ultimately won’t make it.

Only time will tell whether The Walking Dead franchise can be saved. However, one thing is for sure: Scott Gimple has played a major role in the show’s decline. If the show is to have any hope of a future, it will need to find a way to move on from his influence.