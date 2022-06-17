How Many Episodes of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ are There?

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the latest series of Star Wars is on Disney+, and it is a wild ride. The series sees Ewan McGregor return as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Hayden Christensen also returns to play Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader from the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Ten years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” the series tells the story of what happened to the Jedi during that time. The Jedi were scattered and on the run, while Vader was very powerful and Obi-Wan just wanted to be left alone. Princess Leia was a young girl who was just starting to understand how terrible the Empire could be.

Many people who grew up loving the original and prequel Star Wars trilogies created by George Lucas are happy with the new show, Obi-Wan Kenobi. This show ties in elements from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It is by far the most entrenched in the established Star Wars mythology of all the shows Lucasfilm has made for Disney+.

But how many episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are left until the adventure ends?

How many episodes is Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi?

As of this writing, Obi-Wan Kenobi is still a six episode series. Lucasfilm is thinking about continuing the story because people liked it. But nothing has been announced yet. Because Obi-Wan’s story is a standalone, it might be different if it came back for another season.

“It was definitely conceived as a limited series and it is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So that’s the way we’ve always approached it,” said showrunner and director Deborah Chow shortly before Obi-Wan Kenobi’s release. “The approach has always been that it is one full story.”

We know that Obi-Wan Kenobi is a complete story with six episodes. Impermanence is part of the galaxy, which means that things are always changing.

Disney has many other Star Wars projects in the works. The series finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 22.