‘House Of The Dragon’s’ Big Twist Could Lead to Another Major Change in Game Of Thrones History

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD FOR THE LATEST EPISODE OF HOUSE OF THE DRAGON.

Sunday night’s episode of House of the Dragon, “Driftmark,” ended with a shocking twist. Rhaenyra and Daemon seemed to be plotting to kill Laenor so they could marry each other, but it turned out that Laenor was in on the plan too. His death was faked, and at the end of the episode he was shown rowing away with Qarl Correy to start a new life.

This was a surprising development to fans who had read George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood, since it represented a significant shift in the plot. Laenor dies in the same year as his sister Leana, who perished in the sixth episode of House of the Dragon, in the book. By keeping him alive, House of the Dragon not only changes Laenor’s story but may also lead to another major change in Game of Thrones history down the road.

Rhaenyra and her army need as many dragonriders as they can get to defeat Aegon II, her half-brother, during the Dance of the Dragons. Addam and Alyn, the sons of Merida of Hull, enlist the aid of two young men named Addam and Alyn in order to help them fight Rhaenyra’s forces.

Merida asserted that Addam and Alyn were the illegitimate sons of Laenor Velaryon, though many people who knew about Laenor’s homosexuality thought that the children actually belonged to Corlys Velaryon. Nevertheless, Addam – being the oldest of the two boys – was able to ride Seasmoke, which was once owned by LaenorVelaryon. This occurred as part of Rhaenyra’s efforts in war. Additionally, Alyn fought during this time period as well. Eventually, Rhaenyra legitimized both bastards at Corlys’ request; he also named them both heirs to Driftmark. Lastly, afterA ddam and Corlys passed away respectively), Alyntook over as Lord of the Tides .

In Fire & Blood, events transpired in a certain way, but House of the Dragon now has another very fascinating method of narration.

After the start of the war, she might easily rejoin with her people and ride Seasmoke once more.

He and Rhaenyra always had mutual respect for one another and he would likely want to battle by her side in the war against Alicent and Aegon II.

This also allows Corlys to work through his feelings regarding his son’s homosexuality. Corlys may see things differently once his son returns, having thought he had lost Laenor.

Laenor returning under a false name is crucial as any validation of his life would result in concerns over Rhaenyra’s and Daemon’s marriage. This bolsters the theory that he could use the alias Addam and pass as a Velaryon bastard. It’s challenging to ascertain if the show would decide to make Addam and Alyn one character, making Laenor lord of Driftmark after his father dies, or if there will be another Alyn later on in the series.

Although Laenor could live the rest of his life in peace away from House Targaryen, it is too significant a decision not to revisit. Laenor will be back at some point, and it’ll be interesting to see exactly how House of the Dragon plans to reintroduce him.