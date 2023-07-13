House of the Dragon Season 2 Filming will Continue Even Though There’s an Actors’ Strike

Filming of “House of the Dragon” in the U.K. will proceed despite the ongoing actors strike by SAG-AFTRA, according to Variety. The second season of the “Game of Thrones” prequel will continue production as planned, thanks to the majority of its cast being U.K. actors working under contracts governed by the local union, Equity. Equity members are legally prohibited from striking in solidarity with the U.S. union, allowing the series to continue filming.

Equity shared its guidance regarding the actors’ strike with its 47,000 members, expressing support for SAG-AFTRA and its members through lawful means. However, due to stringent union laws in the U.K., Equity cannot legally call for a strike to back SAG-AFTRA.

Equity provided various scenarios for actors working on “House of the Dragon.” According to the guidance, Equity members who are not SAG-AFTRA members and are working in the U.K. on an Equity contract for a U.S. producer can continue working without protection against dismissal or lawsuits from the producer. The same applies to SAG-AFTRA members who are not Equity members in a similar production. SAG-AFTRA members on an Equity contract under Global Rule 1, which prohibits SAG-AFTRA members from working on projects worldwide not covered under a SAG-AFTRA agreement, are also advised to continue working.

For more complex situations, actors are encouraged to seek advice from SAG-AFTRA.

Equity, headquartered in London, is the 12th largest trade union in the U.K., representing a wide range of professionals in the entertainment industry. The organization’s influence has grown alongside the rise of British talent in Hollywood.

“House of the Dragon,” based on George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood,” has been filming its second season at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios since April 11. Despite the strike, the show’s completed scripts have allowed production to continue smoothly. The series received eight Primetime Emmy nominations shortly before SAG-AFTRA’s contract with the AMPTP expired.

While the strike has impacted U.S. projects filming in the U.K., “House of the Dragon” remains unaffected, providing fans with assurance that the production will proceed as planned.