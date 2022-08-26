‘House Of The Dragon’ is a Massive Hit, but Fans are a Bit Upset That They’re Sucked Back into ‘Game of Thrones’

House of the Dragon fans are upset because it was so good that it sucked them back into the world of Game of Thrones.

“Me in May 2019: Upset, disappointed. From this point on will go on a tangent about the final season, any time Game of Thrones is mentioned. Me in the year of our lord and savior 2022:

Sunday evening, clock strikes 9 p.m., turn on HBO… Curses! Here we go again.”

As you may have heard, the new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon premiered over the weekend.

After the final season of Game of Thrones ended with many people upset, people were curious if fans would want to return to Westeros.

The House of the Dragon premiere was very successful. It was HBO’s most-watched original series premiere in history, with nearly 10 million viewers.

For comparison, according to Deadline, House of the Dragon’s debut had more viewers than the Game of Thrones premiere in 2011 by about 350%. This is a LOT. (Although, to be fair, House of the Dragon had a built-in audience.)

Some people were surprised that the first episode of House of the Dragon was good. They were laughing about how HBO managed to get them interested in the GoT world again.

me after being disappointed by the final season of game of thrones: “i guess i’ll give house of the dragon a try” me to HBO after watching the first episode: #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/VPpeMHAhyb — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 22, 2022

If you really think i’m letting House of The Dragon suck me back into the GoT world after dedicating 7 years of my life and being let down by the ending, you are absolutely right — sharky (@ohnosharky) August 23, 2022

House of the Dragon could be the best television show I've ever seen from start to finish and I still wouldn't feel safe calling it good until I hit the credits of the last episode 🙃 FOOL ME ONCE… — Ginny Di 🌷 she/her (@itsginnydi) August 24, 2022

The ending to Game of Thrones was a total letdown, bro. We never got Jon Snow vs The Night King. Jaime left Brienne to keep fucking his sister. My favorite character Daenerys murdered literally everyone. And Bran ended up as King. But you should still watch House of the Dragon… pic.twitter.com/YSwTdF6cvU — GameofThrones Quotes (@ASOIAFQuotesGOT) August 18, 2022

