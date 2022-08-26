FanFest

A truly fun experience!

‘House Of The Dragon’ is a Massive Hit, but Fans are a Bit Upset That They’re Sucked Back into ‘Game of Thrones’

Published on August 26th, 2022 | Updated on August 26th, 2022 | By FanFest

House of the Dragon fans are upset because it was so good that it sucked them back into the world of Game of Thrones.

“Me in May 2019: Upset, disappointed. From this point on will go on a tangent about the final season, any time Game of Thrones is mentioned. Me in the year of our lord and savior 2022:

Sunday evening, clock strikes 9 p.m., turn on HBO… Curses! Here we go again.”

As you may have heard, the new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon premiered over the weekend.

'House Of The Dragon' is a Massive Hit, but Fans are a Bit Upset That They're Sucked Back into 'Game of Thrones'

HBO

After the final season of Game of Thrones ended with many people upset, people were curious if fans would want to return to Westeros.

'House of the Dragon': Should the 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off Issued a Graphic Birth Scene Trigger Warning?

HBO

The House of the Dragon premiere was very successful. It was HBO’s most-watched original series premiere in history, with nearly 10 million viewers.

The Funniest Tweets During the Premiere of the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel, 'House of Dragon'

HBO

For comparison, according to Deadline, House of the Dragon’s debut had more viewers than the Game of Thrones premiere in 2011 by about 350%. This is a LOT. (Although, to be fair, House of the Dragon had a built-in audience.)

Everything You Need to Know about 'House of the Dragon' to Understand from the Opening Scene

HBO

Some people were surprised that the first episode of House of the Dragon was good. They were laughing about how HBO managed to get them interested in the GoT world again.

The ending to Game of Thrones was a total letdown, bro. We never got Jon Snow vs The Night King. Jaime left Brienne to keep fucking his sister. And Bran ended up as King. But you should still watch House of the Dragon

 

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SEEN ON

as seen on promo graphic

SEEN ON

as seen on promo graphic