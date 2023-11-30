Hope Davis Net Worth
Hope Davis Net Worth: $3.5 Million
Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors
Date of Birth:Mar 23, 1964 (59 years old)
Place of Birth:Englewood
Gender:Female
Height:5 ft 6 in (1.7 m)
Profession:Actor
Nationality:United States of America
What is Hope Davis’ Net Worth?
Quick summary
- The article covers American actress Hope Davis, revealing her $3.5 million net worth. Born on March 23, 1964, in Englewood, Davis gained fame for her roles in TV, HBO, and films. After studying cognitive science at Vassar University, she transitioned to acting in 1990. Notable for her part in “Flatliners” and an Emmy-nominated role as Hillary Clinton in “The Special Relationship,” Davis attributes her love for acting to her mother’s storytelling. Married to actor Jon Patrick Walker, they have two daughters, Georgia (2002) and Mae (2004).
