Hood: Outlaws And Legends Gets A New Trailer – With Commentary From The Developers! Are You Ready To Be An Outlaw!?

Hood Outlaws And Legends will be dropping pretty soon here, and people are pretty excited! The developers have gone ahead and dropped a fancy new trailer that they comment on while it runs. This is great since you get to see some Gameplay and hear the developers discuss their game. They talk about each of the classes and what they bring to the game! This is good for the undecided player who doesn’t yet know what they want to be. You’ll see some defensive gameplay, offensive gameplay and even be offered some strategies to employ when you grab the game yourself. You can even choose to approach the game stealthily if that’s your jam. There’s a little something for ever playstyle in the new trailer.

You can also find the official description for Hood: Outlaws & Legends below.

“We are all Outlaws… but some of us will become Legends. Faced with a merciless, unchecked state, rebels and rogues battle to claim their place among legends. To win influence with an oppressed people, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. Folk hero or gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches. Two teams of 4 players compete to execute the perfect heist, in medieval environments patrolled by deadly AI guards. With the unique skills and mystical abilities of each character, moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat. Blood will be spilled. Riches will be stolen. Legends will be reborn.”

This game sounds pretty unique at least, and I hope it’s a ton of fun! You won’t be waiting much longer to play it since it drops in a matter of weeks. Do you have a class you’re excited to play as? Do you already know exactly what you’re going to do? We want to hear about it in the comments!

Hood: Outlaws & Legends hits PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on May 10th.