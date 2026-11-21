Original reporting identifies Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg as writers and producers, while a release date and finished story remain unannounced.

Kevin McCallister’s latest reported return is bigger than a holiday advertisement, though it has not yet become a film with a release date. Matthew Belloni reported for Puck on November 20 that a new Home Alone project is in development at Disney, with Macaulay Culkin involved and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg producing through Point Grey. Belloni’s report describes the three working toward a script. [1]

Umberto Gonzalez’s November 20 report for TheWrap separately identifies Culkin as attached and Rogen and Goldberg as writers and producers. Variety also reports early development, while noting that Disney declined to comment. Those reports establish a substantive development story, with clear attribution to the journalists and outlets doing the reporting. They do not establish that filming has begun or that a completed screenplay has been approved. [2] [3]

A new stage for a familiar character

This is a material follow-up to FanFest’s earlier coverage of Culkin appearing as Kevin in a McDonald’s holiday campaign. An advertisement can bring a character back for a short, self-contained joke. A feature project requires a story capable of sustaining a much longer experience. The new reporting concerns that second undertaking, rather than simply describing the commercial again.

Belloni’s account says Rogen and Goldberg recently closed their development deal. It also identifies a scheduling qualification: they are preparing a separate Universal project before turning fully to Home Alone. That is useful information about the work ahead, but it is not a production calendar. No filming month or theatrical opening follows automatically from the existence of that earlier commitment. [1]

The difference matters for fans trying to assess what has actually changed. Development gives a proposed movie people responsible for shaping it. It does not eliminate the need to write, revise, budget, cast and schedule the resulting film. Reporting a project at its real stage allows the announcement to be exciting without attaching promises the sources have not made.

In FanFest’s analysis, the strongest creative reason for involving Culkin is continuity of character rather than recognition alone. A brief appearance can trade on a familiar expression or setting. A longer story has to decide how Kevin thinks and behaves now, and what kind of problem makes those qualities useful. That is a question for the developing screenplay, not an invitation to supply an invented plot.

The original has a precise creative foundation

The studio’s official catalog dates Home Alone to November 16, 1990, and credits Chris Columbus as director and John Hughes as writer and producer. It lists Culkin alongside Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard and Catherine O’Hara. The catalog identifies a PG-rated family comedy running one hour and forty-two minutes. Those are facts about the original release, not credits being assigned to the new project. [4]

The original premise is equally specific: eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left in suburban Chicago while his family travels to France for the holidays. He must look after himself and protect the house from Harry and Marv, while his mother tries to return. That combination supplies two kinds of movement: Kevin learns to act independently, and the separated family works toward reunion. [4]

Its comedy depends on the audience understanding a space before something happens within it. A staircase, doorway or room becomes meaningful because viewers can anticipate an encounter there. That is a formal observation about how a contained comedy works. It helps explain why simply adding a familiar prop would not, by itself, reproduce the original’s structure or emotional effect.

The house also provides limits. Kevin cannot solve every problem by going anywhere he likes, and the approaching intruders give his preparation a purpose. A new screenplay could retain, alter or replace those constraints. Until the filmmakers describe their actual approach, however, a discussion of possible structures should remain analysis rather than a claim about scenes that have been written.

A returning star does not announce a returning ensemble

Variety’s report places the prospective film within a franchise that continued after Culkin’s two appearances. It identifies the 1992 sequel, the 1997 third film with Alex D. Linz, later television installments and the Disney+ release Home Sweet Home Alone. That history explains why a new Home Alone film and a new Culkin-led Home Alone film are different pieces of news. [3]

The distinction should also shape casting coverage. Naming one attached performer is not evidence that every surviving cast member has been contacted or signed. An old cast photograph can illustrate franchise history, but it cannot serve as an announcement of the new ensemble. The reviewed reports leave the wider cast and detailed story open, and this feature makes no additional casting claim.

Nor should the word “reboot” in one headline override the more limited information in the underlying reporting. A familiar property can be developed in several ways, and early coverage sometimes uses sequel and reboot together. The reliable description here is a new project being shaped with Culkin. A final title and the movie’s precise relationship to every earlier installment have not been announced in the sources reviewed.

Familiarity still leaves work for the screenplay

TheWrap explicitly credits Puck with first reporting the development news. That is the basis for identifying Belloni’s account as the originating report here, rather than assuming that the first headline a reader encounters must have broken the story. TheWrap also says a studio representative did not respond to its request for comment; Variety reports that Disney declined to comment. [2] [3]

Those distinctions preserve the strength and the limits of the reporting. Several outlets describe the project, but several headlines are not several separate studio announcements. The story can be reported confidently as attributed development news while a direct public studio announcement remains a different kind of evidence. That separation helps readers understand the status without treating verified reporting as mere rumor.

The creative challenge is substantial enough without inventing additional obstacles. A returning character brings an audience’s memory into the room. A new screenplay must give that memory something useful to do: illuminate a changed perspective, establish an expectation or make a new situation more engaging. If every scene exists only to acknowledge an earlier scene, recognition can begin to crowd out forward movement.

For now, the real development is concrete. Culkin’s connection with Kevin has moved into reported feature development with Rogen and Goldberg helping shape the writing and production. The date, detailed premise and wider casting remain open. That leaves fans with a meaningful new project to follow and a clear set of announcements that would mark its next steps.

Sources

[1] Macaulay Culkin Is in for Another Home Alone — Matthew Belloni, Puck. November 20, 2026.

[2] Home Alone Sequel in the Works With Macaulay Culkin — Umberto Gonzalez, TheWrap. November 20, 2026, 11:19 a.m., displayed timezone unspecified.

[3] Home Alone Reboot in the Works at Disney from Macaulay Culkin Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg — Variety; Australian edition of Variety US reporting. November 21, 2026, Australian edition.

[4] Home Alone — 20th Century Studios. Undated catalog; original release November 16, 1990; accessed November 21, 2026.

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