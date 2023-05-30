Hollywood Vampires Reschedule Tour Dates Due to Johnny Depp’s Ankle Injury

Published on May 30th, 2023 | Updated on May 30th, 2023 | By FanFest

Hollywood Vampires Adjust Tour Schedule as Johnny Depp Suffers Ankle Injury

Johnny Depp‘s recent ankle injury has led to the Hollywood Vampires making changes to their upcoming tour dates. The band announced the news, explaining that Depp has been advised to avoid traveling for the time being.

To accommodate the situation, the Hollywood Vampires have rescheduled their performances in Manchester, N.H., Boston, and Bethel, N.Y., which were originally scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday respectively. These shows will now take place in July.

In a statement shared on social media, the band expressed their sadness over the situation and shared Depp’s disappointment. However, they assured fans that Depp is committed to resting and recovering so that all four members of the Hollywood Vampires can deliver their best performances during the upcoming European tour.



Despite the legal battles and controversies surrounding Depp, including his highly-publicized legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, he remains determined to pursue his artistic endeavors. While his Hollywood career may have been impacted, Depp has continued to engage in musical collaborations, such as performing with Jeff Beck, and securing a lucrative deal with the renowned fashion brand Dior.

Depp has expressed his detachment from Hollywood and its politics, emphasizing his focus on being true to himself. At a press conference during the Cannes Film Festival, where he starred in the opening night film “Jeanne Du Barry,” Depp shared his perspective on the current state of the industry. While he acknowledged the constraints and expectations faced by celebrities, he encouraged individuals to stay authentic and true to themselves in spite of the pressures to conform.