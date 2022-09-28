‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know About the Upcoming Disney+ Movie

A spell will soon be cast on its subscribers when Disney+ launches this month. The Sanderson sisters wreaked havoc on the sleepy town of Salem 30 years ago, but the trio of witches are about to wreak havoc once again when the Black Flame Candle is lit and Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus, premieres on Disney+ as part of the streamer’s Hallowstream event this month.

Hocus Pocus, though having an unsuccessful theatrical release in 1993, tells the story of the Sanderson sisters – Winifred, Sarah and Mary – and their search for immortality.

They were originally written in the 17th century and then resurrected when Mex Dennison lit the Black Flame Candle, pitting him, his younger sister Dani, and his crush, Alison, against some strange allies to destroy the witches once and for all before they can suck all of Salem’s children dry.

The demand for a sequel to the cult classic Halloween movie has grown in recent years. Disney confirmed the sequel to Hocus Pocus during the Disney’s Investor Day event in December 2020, after years of speculations.

After 29 years, fans of Hocus Pocus are excited to return to Salem where the Sanderson sisters will be back on a quest for immortality. With only days left until the much-anticipated sequel, here’s everything you need to know about it. You can watch the premiere by subscribing to Disney+.

Release date and time

Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere on Disney+ just in time for Halloween. The Sanderson sisters will return to Salem and cause havoc when the film is available for streaming on Disney+, which will happen on Friday, September 30 at 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT). It does not appear that it will have a theatrical run.

The sequel will follow the original’s story, although it has been years since Hocus Pocus first aired. With its release just days away, Disney+ will also host a slew of material to get fans hyped for the sequel. Subscribers can fit a viewing in before Hocus Pocus 2 arrives with the original 1993 film on Disney+. On Friday, the streamer is also planning to make the Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash special available to watch live.

Plot

The 1993 classic Hocus Pocus was a beloved Halloween film for many, and now fans will get to see a new trio of characters take on the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2.

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were put to death for practicing witchcraft, and they’re seeking vengeance.

Now it is up to three high-school students to Save Salem from the ravenous witches before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Who’s Returning from the original Hocus Pocus?

A number of the original cast members will return for Hocus Pocus 2, which wouldn’t be complete without at least a few of them. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy were all confirmed to reprise their characters as Winifred Sanderson, Sara Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson 29 years after their first picked up their brooms. Disney has since released a slew of images and videos hinting at the adventure’s return.

Doug Jones has been confirmed to return as Billy Butcherson, Winifred’s zombified ex-lover who notably chose to side with the kids in Hocus Pocus and help put an end to the Sanderson sisters.

Are you excited about Hocus Pocus 2? Let us know in the comments below!