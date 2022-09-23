‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of Disney+ Return

Now less than a week from its debut, Disney Studios has released a new featurette for Hocus Pocus 2, which introduces the film’s main trio as they take fans on a tour of the sequel’s set. Throughout the video, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker are interviewed before footage from the film’s trailers is interspersed throughout.

Midler remarks in the clip, “As soon as we walked on the set, the dynamic between the three of us was exactly the same as it was 30 years ago. It’s as if these characters lived with for those 30 years,”It’s very unique to be a part of something so instrumental in another person’s life.”

"It was a real thrill to come back and play these characters."#HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/0fh2Fmqujh — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 21, 2022

Despite the fact that the sequel is set about 30 years after the events of the original, it is based on a completely new narrative. It was crucial to them, as well as to those who created and produced the film, that they pay homage to its origins.

“It was very difficult to try to have them be a part of it, because we did talk about it — painstakingly. You’re trying to stay on track with story, even if they came in as a cameo.” said filmmaker Anne Fletcher to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, “We wanted to weave in all of the people that the fans loved, and when you sat back with all the ingredients and story, you’re like, how do we make this work?”

Fletcher continued, “People would say, ‘They could be in the background!’ and I’m like, really? You’re going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You’re not going to be satisfied, you’re going to be angry.”

The Sanderson sisters (Midler, Najimy, and ParkeR) this time are after Becca (Gossip Girl’s Whitney Peak), Cassie (Dirt’s Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (American Horror Stories’ Belissa Escobedo). Others joining the cast include Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Wadingham, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez , Taylor Henderson , and Nina Kitchen.

Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere on Disney+ on September 30th.