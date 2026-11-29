Sunday estimates put the original animated movie at $57 million worldwide and give Disney a five-day measure beyond its preview turnout.

Disney’s Hexed has a much clearer holiday box-office picture than it did on opening day. TheWrap reported Sunday, November 29, that the animated film was estimated to finish its first five days with $32 million domestically and open to $57 million worldwide. The $2.1 million in Tuesday previews that FanFest covered earlier was an early reading on the release. Sunday’s estimates show how the whole Thanksgiving opening is shaping up. The numbers answer different questions, and the larger window matters when a studio puts an original animated feature into theaters just as families are making plans together.

Disney opened Hexed in the United States on Wednesday, November 25. The five-day window counts Wednesday through Sunday, with preview ticket sales already included in the launch reporting. There is no reason to add Tuesday’s $2.1 million again when comparing the estimates. Nor should the $57 million worldwide figure be stacked on top of the $32 million domestic one. Worldwide already includes domestic revenue. Keeping those boundaries straight makes a big difference when discussing whether the film found a substantial audience or landed near the top of a crowded weekend.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ official Hexed trailer introduces Billie and the world of Hexe.

A holiday opening has several useful measuring points

First there is the opening-day result. This gives studios and theaters a better sense of turnout after the earliest fans have had a chance to go. For Thanksgiving releases there is also a five-day frame, a natural way to count a Wednesday launch and the holiday demand that follows. A traditional Friday-through-Sunday weekend remains useful in comparisons with titles that started on that timetable. If you see a smaller figure for the same movie, check the dates in the column before assuming the estimate was revised. The difference may amount to two entire days of sales.

A nationwide opening estimate describes when people chose to buy a ticket as much as it measures how many did. Some families can make Wednesday or Thursday work because everyone is already in the same place. Others have to wait for the holiday meal, a trip or a shopping day to be over. A theater can use that behavior to decide when to make its larger auditoriums available. An opening forecast tries to account for those decisions before they happen. Sunday’s estimate has the advantage of more attendance data and is still subject to a small change once final figures are reported.

The international portion brings a different variable into view. A worldwide opening depends on which markets were open for business and when, and it is not a synchronized vote by every potential moviegoer. The UK press announcement, for example, gave November 27 for the market it served. That is a different local opening from Disney’s U.S. date. The broad global figure is useful as a measure of money already counted or estimated across markets. Comparing that result against another release without checking which countries were playing it can hide a difference in the reach of the rollout.

Why the comparison with Wish is useful

TheWrap put Hexed next to Wish, another original Walt Disney Animation Studios release timed for Thanksgiving. It reported that Wish opened to $31.6 million over five days domestically, making its opening close to the current Hexed estimate. The two figures describe a similar point in the release calendar from the same studio. That makes the comparison more informative than placing a five-day debut next to the three-day number for a summer sequel. It still tells us very little about whether the films will follow the same path during the rest of their runs.

One useful follow-up will be whether Hexed attracts people who did not make a movie part of their Thanksgiving plans. The first weekend is unusually good at pulling some of that demand forward. It also gives a film many chances to meet audiences at multiple showtimes. Look at the next period in terms of both gross and whether theaters keep an accessible spread of screenings. A film can win over individual viewers even as its showtimes become harder for other families to use. Those are separate pieces of the theatrical story, and easy to miss if the only thing you follow is the opening rank.

The film is an especially interesting test because it asks audiences to learn a premise and meet the cast of characters in the same campaign. Disney calls it an original adventure about a teenager, Billie, whose emerging abilities draw her and her mother into a witch realm. A familiar sequel can put a returning character on a poster as a short way of explaining its appeal. An original film has to establish who the story follows, what sort of adventure it offers and why its world is worth visiting. The $32 million estimate gives some scale to the number of people who made that choice in the opening frame.

What to watch after the estimates

Box office is the revenue estimated at ticket windows. It is separate from the studio’s eventual share of those sales, and from later home viewing and licensing revenue. A production budget, should a publication report one, is also distinct from marketing and distribution. You can have a meaningful conversation about the opening without trying to settle what the film will ultimately earn or cost the studio. The immediate insight from the estimates is smaller and firmer. The movie found a substantial domestic audience, and its opening was close to the earlier Disney original that provides a useful holiday comparison.

TheWrap also placed Hexed behind two other films in the holiday rankings. Rank and gross can tell related stories, but they answer different questions. The presence of an established film in front of a newcomer can tell you that ticket buyers had a strong alternative. Comparing Hexed with Wish helps explain how much business a Disney original managed on its own opening. You can use both comparisons without assigning every ticket to an imaginary choice between exactly two movies.

The next facts to look for are the finalized weekend, the schedule of remaining international openings and the subsequent domestic attendance figures. Those developments can make the picture more specific than any conclusion drawn from previews alone. For now, the Sunday estimate is the clearest answer to the immediate holiday question. Hexed is headed toward $32 million domestically from Wednesday through Sunday, with early worldwide business estimated at $57 million. The holiday experiment is now large enough to judge as an opening. The theatrical run gives Disney and theaters several more weeks to see how much of the audience the release can continue to find.

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