The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Here’s What Happens To Zemo!

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier kept us on our toes for all six of its amazing episodes! The whole thing left so many open plot threads we can pick up later on and I can’t wait to see them dealt with! The MCU will undoubtedly pick up the Sharon Carter plot, and introduce U.S. Agent later on. There are other characters fans would like to see more of, but are unsure of whether we will. This character wasn’t prominently featured in the finale but will always live on in fans’ hearts. I’m talking, of course, about Zemo! Here’s what happens to Zemo!

The last time we saw Zemo he was being taken to The Raft by the Dora Milaje to be locked up. Well, we assume locked up. I guess it’s entirely possible that they intended to kill him. They didn’t though, as the finale shows us. He may have been locked up, but Zemo still has connections. He managed to affect the events of the finale without ever leaving his cell.

Even from his cell Baron Zemo was able to finish off the Flag Smashers. He gave the job to Oeznik, knowing that he would be captured once again. After a failed attack on the GRC, the Flag Smashers are captured. Sadly, What’s even sadder is that moments later the van carrying blows up and kills them all. He got rid of the super-soldiers, after all!

Zemo won but he was sent back to The Raft. His victory came at a cost BUT… maybe this isn’t the end. Zemo was able to contact his butler before being imprisoned so perhaps that could lead to his escape once again. It’s entirely possible that Zemo will return in Captain America 4, which would be pretty freaking awesome!

